LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When the University of Kentucky volleyball team rolled through its first three NCAA Tournament matches without losing a set, the Wildcats left only one question:
How would they handle adversity?
Coach Craig Skinner’s team supplied the answer Thursday night. They handled adversity with supreme confidence, poise and power.
After losing the second set and falling behind 21-15 in the third, Kentucky rallied mightily and defeated Washington in the NCAA semifinals 25-18, (23-25), 25-23 and 25-17 in Omaha, Nebraska.
"The biggest thing we talked about was embracing the challenge, embracing the battle," said UK's Madi Skinner. "We just leaned into each other and tried to take care of our responsibilities."
UK let a 22-20 lead slip away in the second set. The momentum shifted after Washington won a challenge about a tipped ball when Kentucky was about to move ahead by 3 points.
Then it the third set, the Huskies won back-to-back points to move ahead 21-15. The teams traded the next two points before won six straight points to tie the match. Washington went ahead 23-22 but Kentucky won the final 3 points, 2 on kills by Avery Skinner, to take regain the advantage.
In the fourth set, Kentucky trailed 5-2 and 6-4 before asserting its dominance. The Wildcats elevated their hitting percentage to 52 percent in the fourth set.
"Our team showed some serious toughness to get through that," UK coach Craig Skinner said. "What a mentally resilient performance."
The Wildcats dominated in hitting percentage, converting 34 percent, considerably better than Washington's 20.6 percent.
"We just tried to stay in the moment," said Madison Lilley, UK's national player of the year. Lilley showed her value by leading the match with 63 assists.
Avery Skinner led Kentucky with 19 kills while Madi Skinner, Azhani Tealer and Alli Stumler also had 13 kills.
"Kentucky is a team that's been playing at a very high level all season," Washington coach Keegan Cook said. "I give them credit for chasing us down in the third set. Their physicality is just impressive. It's just a lot of pressure."
Kentucky, the No. 2 seed, improved to 23-1. The Wildcats are in line to become the first team from the Southeastern Conference to win the NCAA title.
The Wildcats will play either Wisconsin or Texas in the national championship match Saturday night. The Badgers and Longhorns were scheduled play in the second semifinal Thursday night. Wisconsin, champions of the Big Ten, are the No. 1 seed in the tournament while Texas, which represents the Big 12, is the No. 4 seed.
"Either matchup is just going to be great volleyball," Cook said. "You're just going to see great skill and athleticism. You can't miss it."
"It's a big accomplishment," said Craig Skinner, who was voted national coach of the year this week. "You can see the excitement and enthusiasm from our players."
