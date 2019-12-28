LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Dwayne Sutton promised that Louisville would be a more determined team when the Cardinals rolled into Rupp Arena to play Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
His coach, Chris Mack, did not sound convinced. He said he appreciated that Sutton grasped the message the U of L coaching staff preached all week. But Mack also said his players said the same thing last season — then got outworked by the Wildcats on their homecourt.
On Saturday, the college basketball world saw why Mack needed 45 minutes of proof. He got about 20. It wasn’t enough. Not in this rivalry.
The Cardinals surged from a dozen points behind to force overtime. They led by three in the extra period. Then they disappeared again.
In the end, too many missed Louisville free throws, too many Tyrese Maxey three-pointers, too little Jordan Nwora and too much Nick Richards in overtime led the Wildcats to a 78-70 victory.
Credit Maxey with a career-high 27 points and Richards with Kentucky’s first seven points in overtime, all while playing with four fouls. Richards finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kentucky scored the game’s final eight points.
The Cardinals could not overcome their sluggish performance over the first 23 minutes when they fell behind, 38-26.
Louisville still has not defeated a John Calipari-coached team in this building.
Rick Pitino could not do it, whiffing four times.
David Padgett could not do it, losing by 29.
Add Chris Mack’s name to the gloomy list.
In a season when the Cardinals had shown every indication of being a better overall team, and the Wildcats had shown massive flaws, especially on offense, Kentucky survived Louisville for the sixth consecutive time at Rupp (and 11th time in the last 13 meetings between the rivals).
Two things happened. For most of the game, Kentucky defended as they had been advised that more than 40 NBA scouts were in the building to see how well they moved their feet. And the Wildcats made threes.
The Cardinals fell behind 32-24 in the first half. They took nearly a third of their shots from behind the three-point line, missing 10 of 11.
One of Calipari’s players outscored them from distance. That was Maxey. After making 1 of 16 threes in the Wildcats’ last four games, Maxey punished the Cards by making three of his first four.
Other Wildcats also made shots from distance. Through 11 games, Kentucky was the 12th best three-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference, making less than 28% of those attempts.
Let’s begin with Kentucky’s defense. It was formidable. It was relentless. And it was a problem for Louisville, especially player of the year candidate Jordan Nwora, who finished with only eight points in 39 minutes.
There was an 18-second snapshot early in the second half that said many things about this game. Nwora, a guy averaging more than 21 points per game, tried to back his defender into the lane. His defender was Keion Brooks Jr., a freshman starting his first game.
As Nwora made his move toward the basket, Brooks held his ground and slapped down hard on the ball. Brooks got his steal.
Now Kentucky was running. They advanced the ball quickly into the frontcourt where Ashton Hagans launched a three-pointer.
He missed. No problem. Nate Sestina out-hustled Louisville to the rebound. He snatched it. He studied the U of L defense and found gap in the right corner. Nobody was guarding Immanuel Quickley, who converted the three-pointer.
Instead of cutting the Kentucky lead to seven, the Cardinals let the Wildcats jump ahead by a dozen (38-26).
Mack asked for a timeout.
The Cardinals regrouped and immediately carved into Kentucky’s lead. Fresh Kimble, Steve Enoch and Dwayne Sutton delivered. The Cards outscored the Wildcats 28-15 over the next 13 1/2 minutes and went ahead 54-53.
From there, it was essentially a possession by possession game all the way into overtime.
Kimble drove past Brooks on the right wing and somehow twisted home a layup over Nick Richards to tie the game at 61 in regulation. Maxey missed an eight-footer, and Brooks had a tip roll out at the buzzer.
Now, both teams shift to conference play. Kentucky again looks like the best team in the Southeastern Conference. The Wildcats open with Missouri in Rupp next Saturday.
Louisville also has a week to regroup. The Cardinals figure to chase Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Louisville opens with a home game against Leonard Hamilton and Florida State (11-2) next Saturday.
