LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When ESPN put the Tennessee-Kentucky game on its TV schedule last fall, there’s no question what the programmers were thinking.
The Vols and Wildcats would piggyback off the audience built by the Duke-North Carolina game and show the college basketball world who was best team in the Southeastern Conference. The pre-season magazines were certain UK and UT were the SEC’s top 2.
Instead America saw what Kentucky fans have watched all season: Another mystifying performance by John Calipari’s staggering team.
Ahead by 10 points with 12 minutes to play, the Wildcats missed 11 of their next 13 shots and found themselves behind by 10 points less than 9 minutes later.
Kentucky fans knew how this would end — with the Wildcats losing. This time it was a 82-71 loss to the Volunteers Saturday night in Rupp Arena.
Keion Brooks scored a career-best 23 points. The Wildcats limited Tennessee’s top scorer, John Fulkerson, to zero points. It didn’t matter.
The Wildcats (5-12) turned the ball over 11 times in the second half and missed 7 of 8 shots from distance. They were outscored 48-29 in the second half and 34-13 in the final 12 minutes.
The signature of Rick Barnes’ teams has typically an ability to defend. Tennessee had issues defending Kentucky, especially in the first half.
For a stretch, the Volunteers averaged nearly a personal foul per minute. They earned 15 whistles in the first half. That sent Kentucky to the foul line 15 times — and the Wildcats made 13 while moving to a 42-34 halftime lead.
A Kentucky team that has struggled with turnovers all season only threw it away twice in the first half.
Brooks was Kentucky’s most aggressive player. He scored 11 points in the first half, five at the free throw line.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play two more games in Rupp Arena this week. Arkansas will visit Tuesday night, followed by Auburn on Saturday.
