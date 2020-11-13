LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a one-week delay, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association football playoffs remain on path to begin Nov. 20.
According to a Jefferson County Public School system source, local athletic directors were told to be ready to play football next week -- as long as the KHSAA sticks with the plan it announced last week.
"We've had no indication the KHSAA is going to do anything other than go ahead with the playoffs," a JCPS source said.
Another source said an email from the KHSAA at 10 a.m. Friday included the information for bracket and first-round playoff sites.
Originally the playoffs were scheduled to begin this weekend but that plan was changed because of an increase in the number of positive tests for the novel coronavirus across the state.
On Thursday, 96 of Kentucky's 120 counties were considered in the "Red," with a positivity rate of at least 25 per 100,000 people. Another 25 were "Orange," which is 10-25 positives per 100,000. Only Nicholas County had a "Yellow," designation of 1-10 per 100,000.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.