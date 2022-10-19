LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Now that John Calipari has conquered a decade of grudge-holding about getting court-stormed at Assembly Hall and decided to bless Indiana University with another basketball game, I have one minor request:
Play the games at venues where local fans can paint their faces, pull on their jerseys and attend.
Not in London. Not in Las Vegas. Not in Madison Square Garden. Not in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
One game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with the tickets divided evenly between the fan bases.
Another at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville with a similar ticket arrangement.
Another game at Rupp Arena in Lexington and, of course, a fourth at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, which has undergone a name change and $35 million renovation since Calipari exited with a loss and hurt feelings nearly 11 years ago.
Renewing the rivalry in those venues matters because the rivalry belongs to the fans. Not the coaches. Or the players. Or the administrators. Or the television networks.
The fans. Student fans. Donation-making fans.
The ones forced to buy the season-ticket packages and attend games like North Florida and Florida A&M (powerhouse programs visiting Rupp this season) or Bethune Cookman and Elon (coming soon to Bloomington) while both programs play marquee opponents away from their most loyal paying customers.
It appears that Indiana head coach Mike Woodson has succeeded in a manner that Tom Crean and Archie Miller, two Calipari pals who were Indiana coaches, could not by sweet-talking the UK coach into renewing a rivalry that once was one of the top five in the college basketball.
Appearing at Southeastern Conference Basketball Media Day in suburban Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday, Calipari said that he expected the UK-IU game to return to the schedule in three years for the 2025-26 season.
"We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them," Calipari said.
I asked a source at Indiana University if the Hoosiers were on board. This was his response:
“We want to play. Now they’ve declared that they want to play. ... I would be optimistic about it returning.”
In other words, no contracts have been signed and reasonable minds are working to return this game to the calendar — as it was for 43 consecutive seasons until Christian Watford made a buzzer-beating shot to beat the top-ranked Wildcats on Dec. 10, 2011, igniting a ferocious court storm that convinced Calipari the Wildcats had more comforting ways to spend their Saturday weekends in December than getting taunted by vulgar Indiana students.
The rivalry died.
Kentucky went on to avenge that defeat by defeating the same Indiana team (minus the injured Verdell Jones Jr.) in the NCAA Tournament on the way to winning the 2012 NCAA title.
Indiana went on to spend most of the next decade in the college basketball wilderness. Twice IU changed coaches because neither Crean nor Miller could consistently give the Hoosiers much more to celebrate than the Watford shot, which IU overplayed on the video board before home games.
That needed to stop.
So did the cold war.
Apparently, it will.
And when it does, local basketball fans are the ones that deserve to benefit.
Kentucky and Indiana could do something Duke and North Carolina could not do: put 50,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. We’ve seen the programs do it at the RCA Dome there.
They could split the tickets in half and make the KFC Yum! Center the wildest environment in college basketball. We saw them do that at Freedom Hall many times.
But playing at Rupp Arena and Assembly Hall is also the right thing to do.
Why? Every student at both schools would have their chance to attend the rivalry once during their college experience. College basketball is about the student experience, right?
Adolph Rupp, Branch McCracken, Bob Knight, Joe B. Hall, Eddie Sutton, Rick Pitino, Tubby Smith, Billy Gillispie, Kelvin Sampson and Crean all survived winning or losing on their rival’s home court.
I’m optimistic that Calipari and Woodson can do the same.
