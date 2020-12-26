BOZICH | Kentucky needs its first-round picks to play like first-round picks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The wise guys say the same thing that Dick Vitale said several times as Kentucky lost another game it could have won at Louisville Saturday:
John Calipari’s team has multiple NBA Draft picks, three guys projected to be taken in the first round.
I heard Vitale say that. I checked the information at several sources. He was not wrong. Three guys ranked among the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft.
But here are my responses:
1. Not if I’m doing the drafting.
2. And, if that’s the case, then why has a guy who was Creighton’s fifth-leading scorer two seasons ago led the Wildcats in scoring in half the games during their six-game losing streak?
I’ll hang up and let the recruiting gurus finesse a five-star response.
Seven miserable games into a season that is racing toward mediocrity, Kentucky needs more than a victory.
Kentucky needs its alleged stars to play like stars, especially when it’s winning time.
That did not happen when the Wildcats lost to the Cardinals, 62-59, at the KFC Yum! Center. That has not happened for a considerable chunk of this season.
Kentucky’s best player against Louisville was a guy who has been the Wildcats’ best player in several games —Davion Mintz, the graduate transfer from Creighton.
Mintz is not one of the three reported first-round draft picks. B.J. Boston, Terrence Clark and Isaiah Jackson are.
Mintz was not recruited to lead Kentucky past Louisville. The projected first-round draft picks were signed to handle that job.
Guys like Mintz and Jacob Toppin, another transfer, have been terrific. But the guys who were supposed to be stars? That’s not another story. That’s been The Story in several Kentucky defeats.
“Here’s what I would say,” Calipari said. “They also felt that way (that they would be stars), too.
“Now all of a sudden, you get punched in the mouth and you start tasting blood. How do you react? Do you blame? It’s flight or fight.”
Boston, Jackson and Clarke (limited by a sore ankle) were better Saturday, giving Kentucky 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. But they were not the stars of this game. Louisville’s guards — Carlik Jones and David Johnson — were.
For the season, let the record show that trio has made only 40 percent of its field goal attempts with 50 turnovers and 28 assists. Boston and Clarke are second and third on the team in three-point field goal attempts — and have made 10 of 54.
That is 18.5 percent.
That will get you beat.
Kentucky is getting beat.
Mintz has earned a standing ovation. For a guy who averaged 9.7 points, at Creighton in 2019, the last season he played, Mintz has been terrific.
“We all want to win,” Mintz said. “None of us would have imagined this … at this point, we kind of throw away our record in our minds and we just go out there and play basketball.”
Let’s be honest: On a vintage Calipari team, Mintz is the fifth or sixth option.
Calipari’s best guards have run on rocket fuel with unrelenting quickness that melts opposing defenses. That’s not Mintz. His game is toughness, solid shot selection and delivering on the game plan. He’s played his game — and more.
Calipari’s best teams, starting at Massachusetts with Marcus Camby, moving to Memphis with Dajuan Wagner, Tyreke Evans and Derrick Rose and then the formidable string of one-and-dones at Kentucky, have always been star driven.
This team is waiting for a star to emerge.
That, more than the schedule, is why Kentucky sits at 1-6, hoping to regain a sliver of mojo in the Southeastern Conference, when the Wildcats begin play next Saturday at Mississippi State.
Tied at 59 with 65 seconds to play, Kentucky had three possessions to win or tie the game against Louisville.
The Wildcats got nothing. In fact, UK didn’t make a field goal in the final 3:22.
In the last 1:05, Devin Askew missed a deep three. Not the shot Kentucky should be taking. Askew was 1 for 4 from distance before he launched that attempt. For the season, he’s making less than a third of his threes.
Olivier Sarr had a 12-foot baseline jumper go in, out, in and finally out. Calipari was fine with that shot, even though Sarr has not contributed a field goal in back-to-back games.
Boston launched a rushed three-pointer from about 25-feet in the final seconds. You take what you can get at that point.
What Kentucky has to take now is a victory as soon as possible. The Wildcats have four games remaining against opponents ranked in the current Associated Press Top 25 — home-and-away with Tennessee, at Missouri and Texas in Rupp Arena.
Even if they win all four, which is unlikely, they will be scrambling to make the NCAA Tournament. The analytics people don’t expect them to win all four.
Ken Pomeroy’s formula projects a 10-15 record, 9-8 in the SEC, pending the rescheduling of the South Carolina game.
Bart Torvik echoes the 10-15 overall record but puts the Wildcats 8-9 in the SEC.
Kentucky played better against Louisville than it played against Notre Dame or Georgia Tech. There were fewer turnovers. There were fewer players ignoring the game plan. There was solid work on the glass.
Calipari even said that he had “fun.” That comment annoyed some Kentucky fans, but all the coach was saying was that his players accepted his coaching better than they did against North Carolina a week.
Now what Calipari needs is his first-round draft picks to play like first-round draft picks.
