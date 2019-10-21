LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several secret scrimmages have been played. Exhibition games are on deck. The pre-season magazines have taken over the news stand.
What’s left — other than games — to get the 2019-20 college basketball season rolling?
The Associated Press college basketball pre-season Top 25 poll.
It arrived Monday at noon — with solid local representation
Kentucky will tip-off the season ranked second. and Louisville will be fifth. Those teams will meet Dec. 28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Kentucky received two first-place votes, well behind top-ranked Michigan State, which received 60.
The Wildcats will have a grand opportunity to advance in the poll because they open play Nov. 5 in New York City against Michigan State, which is the pick of the AP voters and nearly everybody else as pre-season No. 1.
Louisville also opens 15 days from today — with an Atlantic Coast Conference game at Miami.
For the record, Kentucky was ranked second and Louisville third in Ken Pomeroy’s opening computer analysis at KenPom.com.
He projects the Wildcats to win the Southeastern Conference with a record of 14-4 in the league and 25-6 overall.
Pomeroy’s projection for Louisville is 15-5 (tied with Duke for first) and 25-6 overall.
Here is the complete AP pre-season Top 25.
1. Michigan State (60 first place votes) 1619 points
2. Kentucky (2) 1497
3. Kansas (3) 1457
4. Duke 1399
5. Louisville 1386
6. Florida 1313
7. Maryland 1184
8. Gonzaga 1096
9. North Carolina 1060
10. Villanova 1048
11. Virginia 1007
12.Seton Hall 863
13. Texas Tech 837
14. Memphis 773
15.Oregon 742
16. Baylor 523
17. Utah State 491
18. Ohio State 407
19. Xavier 356
20, Saint Mary’s 330
21. Arizona 265
22. LSU 234
23. Purdue 230
24. Auburn 210
25. VCU 193
Also receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1.
