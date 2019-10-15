LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — LeBron James can dunk a basketball, Lamar Jackson is fast and the University of Kentucky is the basketball team to beat in the Southeastern Conference.
Some stories never change.
A panel of media members that cover the SEC and the national basketball media scene picked Kentucky as the winner of the 2020 SEC men’s basketball title.
The Wildcats were the pick over Florida and Louisiana State.
UK guard Ashton Hagans was named to the league’s first all-SEC team while freshman Tyrese Maxey and sophomore E.J. Montgomery made the second team.
The Wildcats will play a Blue-White scrimmage Friday night in Rupp Arena and then begin the season Nov. 5 agains Michigan State in New York City.
Here is the complete order of finish:
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Anthony Edwards – Georgia
Ashton Hagans – Kentucky
Breein Tyree – Ole Miss
Reggie Perry – Mississippi State
Second Team All-SEC
Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard – Florida
Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky
EJ Montgomery – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Lamonté Turner – Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Kerry Blackshear – Florida
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.