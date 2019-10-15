LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — LeBron James can dunk a basketball, Lamar Jackson is fast and the University of Kentucky is the basketball team to beat in the Southeastern Conference.

Some stories never change.

A panel of media members that cover the SEC and the national basketball media scene picked Kentucky as the winner of the 2020 SEC men’s basketball title.

The Wildcats were the pick over Florida and Louisiana State.

UK guard Ashton Hagans was named to the league’s first all-SEC team while freshman Tyrese Maxey and sophomore E.J. Montgomery made the second team.

The Wildcats will play a Blue-White scrimmage Friday night in Rupp Arena and then begin the season Nov. 5 agains Michigan State in New York City.

Here is the complete order of finish:

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. LSU

4. Auburn

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. Mississippi State

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. South Carolina

11. Arkansas

12. Texas A&M

13. Missouri

14. Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

Anthony Edwards – Georgia

Ashton Hagans – Kentucky

Breein Tyree – Ole Miss

Reggie Perry – Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

Kira Lewis Jr. – Alabama

Isaiah Joe – Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard – Florida

Tyrese Maxey – Kentucky

EJ Montgomery – Kentucky

Skylar Mays – LSU

Lamonté Turner – Tennessee

SEC Player of the Year

Kerry Blackshear – Florida

