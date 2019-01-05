LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Alabama is not considered one of the teams capable of stopping Kentucky from winning another Southeastern Conference basketball championship.
The Crimson Tide might have been a truly dangerous team, but Collin Sexton, their dynamic point guard, decided he’d play his sophomore season for the Cleveland Cavaliers instead of playing it for Avery Johnson. Braxton Key transferred to Virginia, where he starts at power forward for Tony Bennett.
But this is Johnson’s fourth season in Tuscaloosa, and he’s starting to show that he can recruit and develop the kind of players that Wimp Sanderson and C.M. Newton had at Alabama.
Kentucky discovered that Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum.
Down eight in the final minute, the Wildcats lost, 77-75, when Tyler Herro’s three-point shot from the top of the key hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.
The Wildcats shot only 37.1 percent in the second half and lost to the Crimson Tide for the first time in 11 games.
For John Calipari it was his first loss in the SEC opener since his 2011 team fell at Georgia. That team, led by Brandon Knight, finished the season in the Final Four.
Ashton Hagans continued his string of formidable performances at both ends of the court, finishing with 12 points, six assists and three steals.
But Alabama, which was unranked, also has a freshman point guard who decided to skip his senior year in high school. Kira Lewis Jr. blossomed during the 2018 summer AAU circuit and has stepped in for Sexton with solid play for Johnson. He made a pair of threes in the second half, finishing with a dozen points.
Tevin Mack caused more of the issues for John Calipari’s team. He’s a transfer from Texas but Mack played like he was trying to prove that he belonged in the NBA Draft lottery.
I can’t remember the last player who delivered against Kentucky the way Mack did. Mack took six shots from distance in the first half — and he made all six.
Those numbers would be ridiculous for any player but they were especially outrageous for Mack, considering he was a 29.6 three-point shooter (16 of 54) who made five threes against Ball State but had failed to make more than two in another game this season.
That could not continue. And it didn’t. Mack forced his first three-pointer in the second half and it banged off the rim. He scored only two more points, finishing with 22.
The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena for their SEC home opener Tuesday night. Texas A&M visits. The Aggies played their first league game Saturday against Arkansas. They’re 6-5 but lost to Texas Southern of the Southwest Athletic Conference, by 15 in College Station in their last game.
