LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two months ago, after Kentucky lost at Notre Dame, the Wildcats tumbled from No. 10 to 21 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
You could find them ranked behind Alabama, Iowa State, Seton Hall and USC.
Check the Week 14 poll that will be released Monday at noon. Kentucky will be ranked no worse than fourth after the latest assortment of losses that teams around them suffered last week.
Here is my latest AP poll ballot.
1. Gonzaga (19-2) -- I'm starting to buy into the Chet Holmgren hype.
2. Auburn (22-1) -- Cutting it close against Missouri was one thing. Doing it against Georgia was alarming.
3. Kentucky (19-4) -- The Wildcats have moved into the one-seed line.
4. Houston (20-2) -- There is nobody in the American Athletic Conference to test the Cougars.
5. Duke (19-3) -- The Blue Devils gave Mike Krzyzewski the perfect farewell to Chapel Hill.
6. Purdue (20-3) -- The Boilermakers go for the series sweep against Illinois in Mackey Arena Tuesday.
7. Arizona (19-2) -- Impressive week taking down UCLA and USC.
8. Kansas (19-3) -- The Jayhawks flattened Baylor.
9. Providence (20-2) -- Look who has a 2-game lead in the loss column in the Big East.
10. UCLA (16-4) -- The Bruins are not the first team to fail to navigate their trips to both Pac-12 Arizona schools.
11. Texas Tech (18-5) -- Mark Adams made certain the Red Raiders made a statement to Chris Beard.
12. Illinois (17-5) -- The Illini squashed Indiana in the second half Saturday.
13. Baylor (19-4) -- The Bears have lost half of their last eight games.
14. Marquette (16-7) -- The Golden Eagles beat Villanova in Philadelphia and Milwaukee.
15. Ohio State (14-5) -- The Buckeyes face road games with Rutgers and Michigan this week.
16. Villanova (17-6) -- Maybe the Wildcats will get a third crack at Marquette in the Big East Tournament.
17. Wisconsin (18-4) -- The Badgers had as many issues with Illinois as Indiana did.
18. Michigan State (17-5) -- A 21-point loss to Rutgers?
19. Texas (17-6) -- The rematch with Texas Tech in Austin is Feb. 19.
20. Tennessee (16-6) -- The Vols have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.
21. USC (19-4) -- The Trojans find themselves behind Oregon and Washington State in the Pac-12 standings.
22. Arkansas (18-5) -- The Razorbacks have won eight straight during the softest part of their schedule but have Auburn in Bud Walton Arena Tuesday.
23. Saint Mary's (19-4) -- The Gaels are the only team left with a chance to topple Gonzaga during the regular season.
24. UConn (15-6) -- The Huskies need to beat Marquette Tuesday to avoid a three-game losing streak.
25. Boise State (18-5) -- I believe in looking beyond the power conferences.
