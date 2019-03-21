JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDRB) — This was a game the University of Kentucky could have won with Benny Snell, Josh Allen or Ashley Judd in PJ Washington’s spot at power forward.
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 — and it wasn’t that close.
Credit Keldon Johnson, who led the Wildcats with 25 points, and Reid Travis, who contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. Even without Washington, UK pounded ACU in the paint for 40 points.
EJ Montgomery, the freshman who filled Washington's spot in the starting lineup, had 11 rebounds but only three points.
Now let’s get to the pressing question:
Will Kentucky be forced to win one, two, three, four or five more games without Washington and his sprained left foot?
Stay tuned. After the game UK coach John Calipari told an ESPN reporter that he did not believe Washington would play Saturday in the Wildcats' second NCAA Tournament game.
That differed, slightly, from Calipari's comment in the post-game press conference.
"Well, first of all, the option was a boot or the cast," Calipari said. "The cast would speed up the healing, so we said, put the cast on. Whether they'll take it off tomorrow to check it, I don't know.
"If they don't, he won't play Saturday, and then they'll probably try to take it off Tuesday or Wednesday of next week to see how his foot feels.
"Everything was negative as far as the X-rays, but they just want -- it was a sprained foot, so they just want to keep it calm, so that's what it is."
"If we don’t have him we’re going to all come together to fight as a team to get more Ws," Montgomery said.
Washington was not available for questions in the locker room after the game.
Washington looked noticeably nimble from his seat on the middle of the Kentucky bench Thursday night at Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum. He cheered with gusto. He was up and involved in the huddles. He moved as well as you could expect from a guy with a sore foot.
But, as Calipari announced in a jarring 10 a.m. Tweet Thursday, Washington did have a hard cast protecting his sprained left foot.
Abilene Christian was a 15-seed that should have been a 27-seed in the Midwest Regional. ACU started nobody taller than 6 feet 7. They were surprise winners of the Southland Conference Tournament, a group of earnest and enthusiastic guys who were thrilled to take part in the school’s first Division I tournament.
They took the selfies to prove it. I hope the ACU players and fans enjoy these memories for the rest of their lives. Go crazy, folks.
But Kentucky will not be playing another exhibition game Saturday when in the second round against either Wofford, the unbeaten champions of the Southern Conference, or Seton Hall, a gritty group from the Big East that defeated UK in overtime in December.
The Wildcats went 4-1 when Travis missed five games with a knee injury. Can they go 6-0 without Washington?
"We already went through it when Reid was out," said Ashton Hagans, UK's freshman point guard. "It was the same thing from EJ and Nick what we need from them — big-time minutes, big-time plays.
"Like I said, I think they can give us that. We all believe in them and that’s what we’re going to need for this team to be at our best."
This game was over after one possession. Perhaps two.
Abilene Christian won the tip.
That was their last victory for most of the next two hours. ACU guard Damien Daniels missed a jump shot. Tyler Herro scored for Kentucky from 10 feet on the left baseline.
ACU forward Jaren Lewis launched a jumper. Nope. Travis converted a miss by UK point guard Ashton Hagans. ACU turned the ball over. EJ Montgomery scored inside.
ACU coach Joe Golding asked for timeout after 2 minutes and 7 seconds.
The timeout could not last forever. The last statistical nuggets that I wrote down were that ACU missed seven of its first eight shots with two turnovers as Kentucky surged to a 13-3 advantage.
That was around the time that I saw former Western Kentucky head coach and UK and University of Louisville assistant coach Ralph Willard looking for his seat. Willard’s son, Kevin, is the head coach at Seton Hall.
Willard and I chatted for 10 minutes. He lives in Florida, about a six-hour ride from Jacksonville. He talked with Rick Pitino Thursday afternoon after Richard Pitino’s team, the University of Minnesota, defeated Louisville in the NCAA Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
By halftime Kentucky stretched its lead to 39-13. It was the fewest points UK allowed in a first half since Dec. 20, 2014 when UCLA managed only seven points against Calipari’s team.
The only scary moment came in the final two minutes when Kentucky center Nick Richards tumbled to the court after a flagrant foul. Richards said he hit his ribs and shoulder but was not injured.
After that the only questions were: How many minutes would Jonny David play (one) and would Washington be available for interviews in the post-game locker room (no)?
But Washington's presence for the rest of the tournament will not be known until Saturday -- or later.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.