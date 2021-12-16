LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will play Western Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Bowling Green.
The Cardinals are favored by two points on one college basketball analytics website and by four with another.
Beware Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers. They ended a three-game Ole Miss winning streak while walloping the Rebels by 23 in Atlanta last Saturday.
I looked at the numbers, and I’m completely confident predicting the winner at Diddle Arena:
College basketball fans.
That is the kind of inventory all the local teams should deliver on a consistent basis in November and December.
Not U of L vs. Southeastern Louisiana.
Not Kentucky vs. any of the “Magnificent Seven” that John Calipari has invited to Rupp Arena.
(New flash: The Wildcats’ non-conference schedule took another hit Thursday when their game against Ohio State Saturday in Las Vegas was canceled because of COVID-19. The cancellation was noticed by Iona coach Rick Pitino, whose team lost the game the Gaels were supposed to play against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden for the same reason.)
Short notice, but anyone out there interested in playing us at 3:00PM on Saturday in the worlds most famous arena??? 🤦♂️— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 16, 2021
Not Indiana vs. Jackson State or Northern Illinois.
Coaches should schedule as courageously as they ask their players to play. They love to talk about toughness, toughness, toughness while they schedule out of weakness, weakness, weakness.
Credit to Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball program for playing the Hilltoppers on the WKU homecourt. It is sure to be a rousing, hostile, difficult environment against a team that is capable of defeating the Cardinals if WKU plays well.
No embarrassment in that, if that is what happens. None. Applause to the Cards for doing this the right way.
The questions should be directed to Calipari.
He had time to bring Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary’s. North Florida and Ricky’s TV Technicians to Rupp Arena, but nothing available on the UK calendar for the Hilltoppers? Ever?
Kentucky has not played the worst non-conference schedule in the country. But the UK schedule sits prominently in the discussion, even with a season-opening game against Duke and a trip to Notre Dame last weekend.
Ken Pomeroy’s college basketball analytics website ranks UK’s non-conference schedule No. 344 of 358 Division I teams. Jeff Sagarin’s formula puts UK’s schedule at No. 351.
Of the seven teams Calipari welcomed to Lexington this season, six have computer rankings of No. 285 or worse. Ohio University of the Mid-American Conference has been the heavyweight of the group.
If Kentucky put its 7-2 resume in front of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee today it would lack a quality victory.
.@KentuckyMBB if you need an opponent Saturday, we travel 😀— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 16, 2021
It’s the the kind of schedule I would expect from a third-year coach who has been warned he’s on the hot seat, not a Hall of Famer with a lifetime contract who has every material advantage any coach could have.
Sorry, no room for the Hilltoppers.
Kentucky has not scheduled a regular-season game against WKU in 20 years.
The Louisville-WKU game Saturday will be the third in a four-game contract. In Nashville two seasons ago. In Louisville last season. In Diddle on Saturday. Back in Louisville next season.
That deal followed eight consecutive games that U of L and WKU played starting with the 2008-09 season.
Louisville lost the first of the eight to WKU by 14 points and did not cancel the contract. The Cards went to Diddle the week before Christmas in 2010 and again in 2014.
The commonwealth not only survived, it celebrated.
Games like that create conversation about both programs. They stir interest that’s been lacking this season as we slog toward the start of conference play.
And while I’m distributing praise, I’ll also salute Indiana head coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers will make their final appearance in the Crossroads Classic when they play Notre Dame in Indianapolis pm Saturday.
Instead of filling the open slot on IU’s next schedule with Binghamton or Arkansas Pine Bluff, Woodson was determined to go big. Calipari is not interested in restarting the Indiana series that he ended after the Christian Watford court storm 10 years ago.
Woodson is not afraid of playing at another top-10 venue, and he understands the value of rewarding IU fans with a sexy home games.
So, next season, the Hoosiers will begin a home-and-home series against Kansas — with the first game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence and the rematch at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
Games like that, as well as Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, are the kinds of games that should fill more spots on the calendar every November and December.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.