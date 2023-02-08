BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again.
At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway.
And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
It was the first Tuesday in February. It was a night when the three local Power Five teams played. It was a perfect evening for a snapshot of what’s in the air this season.
Kentucky was in Rupp Arena looking shaky, vulnerable and overmatched while losing to talented, but unranked Arkansas, 88-73.
Indiana was in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, beating Rutgers, 66-60. That was another win against a top 25 team, delivered in a way that reminded everybody Trayce Jackson-Davis deserves exhaustive consideration in the national player of the year conversation.
And Louisville … and Louisville … and Louisville …
Louisville is a long way from playing in the kind of sizzling, meaningful games the Wildcats and Hoosiers played in Tuesday night. There is nothing uplifting to say about a 91-57 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Wildcats and Hoosiers played in games that delivered the vibe of the fourth weekend in March. They were games that will make ESPN sage Joe Lunardi and college basketball’s other bracketologists rework their projected brackets.
Kentucky-Arkansas was a game Lunardi circled on his Tuesday list of games to watch. He ranked the Wildcats one spot ahead of the Razorbacks, four spots above the NCAA Tournament at-large cut line.
Somebody call rewrite. Kentucky needed another Quad I victory to bookend the only one they earned against Tennessee. They didn’t need to get outscored 47-33 in the second half and send fans rushing to the Rupp Arena parking lots with more than 4 minutes to play.
But they did.
Oscar Tshiebwe continued his slide from consensus national player of the year to second-team all-Southeastern Conference, struggling on defense while contributing 7 points and 7 rebounds in 32 puzzling minutes.
Arkansas had eight dunks, 20 fast break points and shot nearly 63 percent. Five Razorbacks outscored Tshiebwe.
The game flipped in the first three minutes of the second half when Kentucky turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions. Arkansas looked more athletic, more determined and more poised.
With a loss to South Carolina already pinned to their resume, the Wildcats (16-8, 7-4) won’t be able to explain away another bizarre loss to a team like Georgia (Saturday) or Vanderbilt (March 1). They have burned most of their margin of error.
I’d advise winning at Mississippi State next week after seeing Kentucky slipped from No. 33 to No. 39 simply by losing at home for the third time in a month.
Indiana achieved something it had not achieved since Romeo Langford left Bloomington — beat Rutgers.
The Hoosiers got an A game from forward Miller Kopp (18 points) and business as usual from Jackson-Davis, who had 20 points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
A month ago Indiana could not beat Iowa after leading by more than 20, could not beat Northwestern in Bloomington or could not handle Penn State on the road. Nobody wanted to listen to coach Mike Woodson talk about the injuries that knocked point guard Xavier Johnson and forward Race Thompson out of the lineup.
In a world where the basic motivation has been to get to the NBA as quickly as possible, Jackson-Davis (aided by Name/Image/Likeness love this season) has remained in Bloomington for four prolific seasons, long enough to crash the Hoosiers’ 2,000-point club and 1,000-rebound clubs.
The word is that Davis is the first college player since Wake Forest Hall of Famer Tim Duncan to average at least 19 points, 11 points, 3 assists and 3 blocks over a season.
That’s a great line on a resume but for Jackson-Davis to bump his name to the top line of all-time Hoosiers he’ll have to carry this team in March, too.
Now the Hoosiers have won 8 of 9, taking down Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers, all likely NCAA Tournament teams. They’re 17-7 and 8-5 in the Big Ten, tied with Rutgers for second place.
But … Indiana faces the second-toughest schedule down the stretch of the Big Ten, playing four of their next five on the road.
Ken Pomeroy’s analytics web site gave the Cardinals a 5% chance of upsetting Pittsburgh on the Panthers’ homecourt. That’s more than double the 2% chance his formula gives U of L for its trip to Miami Saturday.
The formula whiffed. On a night when the Cardinals split the game’s first 28 points with the Panthers, Louisville was outscored 77-43 over the final 23 1/2 minutes.
The Cardinals made six two-point field goals in 40 minutes, four in the first half and two in the second. They made 37% of their threes and 19.4% (6 for 31) of their two-point attempts. It was not encouraging. It was deflating.
It’s time to play freshmen Emmanuel Okorafor, Kamari Lands and Devin Ree as many minutes as possible. There’s nothing to lose — except another game.
