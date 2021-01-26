LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Winning one game will not be enough to change Kentucky’s gloomy NCAA Tournament outlook this season.
But beating a top-10 team might be enough to make people stop calling 2021 a lost season for the Wildcats.
Two weeks ago, Kentucky lost to No. 9 Alabama by 20 in Rupp Arena. It was as ugly as any game the Wildcats have played all season. Tuesday night, they stormed into Coleman Coliseum and led the Crimson Tide by 2 points with less than four minutes to play.
Then, Kentucky looked like the team that couldn't beat Notre Dame, Louisville, Georgia or anybody else that mattered at the wire. At winning time, UK got outscored 18-5 and lost, 70-59.
"We again got out-toughed, and it just makes me sick," UK coach John Calipari said. "The last three minutes of the game we backed away."
You can call it a lack of toughness. You can call it the absence of one guy who can simply go get a basket. You can wonder how different things would be if the Calipari had guards who could make certain the right guys took the right shots at the right moment.
Take your pick. But the same issues that troubled this team when the losing started against Richmond in November happened in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, nearly two months later. Start with the turnovers, all 17 of them. Calipari played nine guys, and everybody made at least one.
Here is what happened after the Wildcats had the ball and a 54-52 lead. They wobbled through five straight empty possessions. Four missed shots and two turnovers during that stretch pushed UK behind 62-54.
Dontaie Allen missed a 3-point attempt.
B.J. Boston lost the ball on a drive.
Davion Mintz missed a 3.
Isaiah Jackson turnover.
The fifth possession featured two misses — one by Allen, the other by Mintz.
"We didn't have the toughness," Calipari said. "You've got to be strong with the ball ... you've got to be a tough, aggressive player."
Didn't happen. Hasn't happened — at least not often enough this season.
It was two minutes and 50 seconds of indigestion that Kentucky could not overcome, even after Allen ended a scoring drought with a 3-pointer. What should have been a one-possession game dissolved into an 11-point Alabama victory when the Crimson Tide's Jaden Shackelford made an unchallenged, rub-it-in layup at the buzzer.
Kentucky slipped to 5-10 overall and 4-4 in the Southeastern Conference. For the first time since 1989, UK’s last losing season, the Wildcats have lost twice to the Crimson Tide.
"Our record is hard to look at," UK center Olivier Sarr said.
Three UK players scored a dozen points — Mintz, Sarr and Allen.
Alabama started this game as if the Crimson Tide were determined to beat Kentucky by more than 20. Bama made its first five shots and raced to a 13-5 advantage.
Nate Oats coaches cutting-edge basketball in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Oats prefers two kinds of shots — 3-pointer or layups.
Alabama’s first five baskets fit in those two categories, with three of them being shots from distance.
Here is the thing about the Crimson Tide. You can make them get crazy with the basketball. Kentucky did that, spreading its defense to force Bama off the line.
Given more room to drive, Alabama got careless, throwing the ball away 9 times in the final 15½ minutes of the first half.
Kentucky took advantage. The Wildcats tied the game at 30 and again at 32. But a deep 3-point by Jahvon Quinerly bumped the home team ahead, 35-32, at halftime.
In the second half, Kentucky managed three leads but never more than two points.
"We just don't know how to finish a game — mentally or physically," Calipari said. "I've got to teach them how to win with three minutes to play."
Sarr was asked if he agreed with Calipari's assessment that this team lacks toughness.
"The results show it," Sarr said. "They scored 8 points in a row (actually 10) and we didn't."
Kentucky will have another opportunity to shift the narrative Saturday night in Rupp Arena. Texas, ranked No. 5 and considered a strong candidate for a top NCAA Tournament seed by many will visit Lexington for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Longhorns have issues, too. Coach Shaka Smart is away from his team after he announced on Monday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Without Smart, Texas lost a home game to Oklahoma State, 80-79, on Tuesday.
"You've got to keep it positive, even though it's hard," Sarr said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.