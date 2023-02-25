LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky will not win the Southeastern Conference men’s regular-season basketball title this season. The Wildcats can earn the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament — but they’ll need help.
Who cares? Don't fret.
All that matters is the game that John Calipari’s surging team will play on March 16 or 17.
And, contrary to the mostly cloudy forecasts from two weeks ago, Kentucky has given itself legitimate breathing room in its push to play in the NCAA Tournament. In other words, they will play March 16 or 17.
On Saturday, it was a thunderous 86-54 victory over Auburn in Rupp Arena in Lexington, a win that followed the ones UK posted over Florida, Tennessee and Mississippi State. The Wildcats improved to 20-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC.
Auburn came to Rupp ranked No. 33 in the NCAA Net rankings, only four spots behind Kentucky, and the Wildcats made the Tigers look like a Division III team.
Oscar Tshiebwe delivered his 16th double-double — in the first half. Oscar Tshiebwe looked liked 2022 Oscar Tshiebwe. Credit UK’s best player with 22 points and 17 rebounds. He made 8 of 10 shots and all 6 free throws.
Antonio Reeves buried four shots from distance while scoring 21. Cason Wallace had 19 points, 9 assists and 4 steals. Jacob Toppin grabbed 12 rebounds, a career high, and scored 13.
Mark it down as Kentucky’s third four-game winning streak this season — and the Wildcats figure to celebrate their first five-game streak against Vanderbilt Wednesday night.
Fourteen days ago, after Kentucky stacked a loss to lowly Georgia on top of its uglier loss to South Carolina, the national narrative was the Kentucky and Calipari were headed for an inevitable breakup.
His way of doing things was not working. His offense looked stale. Tshiebwe was underachieving. Kentucky lacked elite level backcourt play. Injuries wiped away the Wildcats’ depth
And Kentucky fans were even harsher. Go back and check the message boards or listen to replays from the post-game call-in shows.
Who’s going to be the next Kentucky coach — Scott Drew? Was there any chance Jay Wright or Billy Donovan would pick up the phone?
Anybody seen that fan who brought the sign encouraging Calipari to pursue the Texas job?
Pick up line one today. Alabama is the only SEC team playing better basketball the Wildcats — and the Crimson Tide have other things to worry about other than an SEC title and March Madness.
The Wildcats started Saturday miles out of trouble in the tournament projection Joe Lunardi delivers daily this time of year at ESPN.com.
Kentucky was the leading No. 8 seed, safely in the 68-team field ahead of a dozen other at-large teams. Look for them on the 7-line soon.
The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena Wednesday night to host Vanderbilt on Senior Night and then visit Arkansas next Saturday. UK beat Vandy in Nashville by 16 last month but stumbled by 15 against the Razorbacks in Lexington on Feb. 7.
With Texas A&M losing to Mississippi State Saturday, UK can pull into a second place tie with the Aggies. UK must win its final two and A&M must lose to Ole Miss (road) and Alabama (home). UK holds the tiebreaker because of its victory over the Aggies.
But that’s a tidbit. The story is the Wildcats can keep pushing for a higher seed without any pressing worries on Selection Sunday.
