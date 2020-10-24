LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s season of perplexing unpredictability continued Saturday at Missouri.
A team is guaranteed to be perplexing and unpredictable when it gets outgained 421-145.
The Wildcats stumbled against Ole Miss before they thrashed Mississippi State and Tennessee. It was back to wobbling in Columbia, Missouri, where the Wildcats were beaten, 20-10.
As it did the two previous weeks, the Kentucky defense generally delivered. But on offense, the Wildcats have issues. They played like they left their energy and swagger in Tennessee. Kentucky slipped to 2-3 while losing to Missouri for the first time in six games.
The Wildcats completed four passes for 47 yards. Three weeks after Kentucky had three players rush for 100 yards or more against Ole Miss, the Wildcats fell 2 yards short of 100 yards rushing as a team against the Tigers.
The Wildcats generated only 23 yards in the first quarter, averaging an ugly 1.6 yards per play. Terry Wilson completed only 2 of 6 passes for 9 yards.
Wilson's performance inspired coach Mark Stoops to replace him with Joey Gatewood. His passing was not any better. Gatewood threw two balls. Both were incomplete.
Stoops went back to Wilson in the third quarter after Missouri burned nearly 9 1/2 minutes on a 21-play drive that did not generate any points to open the second half.
Initially, that was not the answer, either. The Wildcats went three-and-out with Wilson throwing an incomplete pass on second down and failing to get the 8 yards necessary for a first down on the next play.
Wilson did lead the Wildcats to a touchdown on their next drive, actually completing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
But that was it. The Wildcats had no confidence or competence on offense. Wilson finished 3 for 9 for 35 yards. Gatewood was 1 for 4 for 12 yards. Chris Rodriguez led UK in rushing with only 48 yards on nine carries.
Chris Doering and Gene Chizik, the in-studio analysts for the SEC Network, were unsparing in their criticism of Kentucky’s passing game.
"For Kentucky, I think what we’re seeing is what we talked about in the last couple of games — the inability throw the football," said Doering, a former Florida receiver.
"Terry Wilson getting removed and Joey Gatewood getting an opportunity. They’ve got to find a way to throw the football. This right now is just slightly better than it was last year with Lynn Bowden at the quarterback spot.
"They’re one-dimensional, and Missouri is able to stop the run because there’s no threat of the pass," Doering added.
"You don’t really know what Joey Gatewood is going to do until he gets into these games," Chizik said "Up to this point, he hasn’t lit it on fire, either. So you don’t know what’s going on in the locker room right now."
The Wildcats return to Kroger Field next Saturday to play host against Georgia. The Bulldogs (3-1) were off this week after losing at Alabama on Oct. 17.
