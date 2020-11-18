LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky basketball program placed at one player in the NBA Draft Lottery (first 14 picks) for the first 10 seasons of the John Calipari era.
He’ll have to start a new streak next season.
Although four players from the Southeastern Conference were selected in the lottery, none were from Kentucky.
Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey was the first local player selected, going to the Philadelphia Sixers and new coach Doc Rivers with the No. 21 pick. Maxey was joined in the first round by teammate Immanuel Quickley, who went five spots later to the New York Knicks.
Maxey averaged 14 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats last season as a freshman. He had six 20-point games, including his 26-point debut against Michigan State.
From Garland, Texas, Maxey was ranked the No. 10 player in the 2019 high school class.
Quickley was a surprise first-round pick because of his shooting ability. He averaged 16.1 points per game and was named the SEC player of the year.
A third Wildcat, center Nick Richards, was taken by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round with pick 42.
The first overall pick was Anthony Edwards, the freshman guard from Georgia. Golden State, a team known for its perimeter players, went against the grain and took James Wiseman, a center, from Memphis.
LaMelo Ball, who skipped college basketball to play overseas last season, went third to Charlotte, where he will join former University of Louisville guard Terry Rozier as well as former UK stars Malik Monk and PJ Washington.
A second player from the Southeastern Conference was the fifth selection — Auburn win Isaac Okoro, taken by Cleveland.
The next two picks from the SEC were the final two lottery picks: Alabama guard Kira Lewis was picked 13th by New Orleans, and Boston selected Vanderbilt guard Aaron Nesmith at 14.
