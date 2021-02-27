LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky’s drive to .500 and burying memories of the first six weeks of the season stalled Saturday afternoon against Florida in Rupp Arena.
The Gators turned the Wildcats over 15 times and made four free throws in the final 23.7 seconds to beat Kentucky, 71-67.
The loss ended UK’s three-game winning streak and left the Wildcats 8-14 overall and 7-8 in the Southeastern Conference.
Tre Mann scored 21 points, including the final two free throws to carry the Gators, while Davion Mintz led UK with 21.
The Wildcats led by as many as 10 points in the first half. But the game was a ferocious back-and-forth battle for nearly every dribble of 40 minutes that saw nine ties and 14 lead changes.
The Wildcats will play two more games prior to the SEC Tournament — a trip to Ole Miss on Tuesday and a home game with South Carolina next Saturday.
Kentucky has yet to play either the Rebels or the Gamecocks. The SEC Tournament will open March 10 in Nashville, Tennessee.
