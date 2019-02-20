BOZICH | 3 keys for Louisville to defeat Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is not a vintage Syracuse basketball team that the University of Louisville will play at The Carrier Dome at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cards (18-8, 9-4) must beat Syracuse (17-8, 8-4) to maintain their push for the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
This is a Syracuse team that has already lost four games in their quirky, expansive home building.
Buffalo got the Orange by a dozen.
Georgia Tech delivered by 14.
Florida State thumped Jim Boeheim’s team by 18 two weeks ago.
Winning at Syracuse has not been like winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium or John Paul Jones Arena this season.
The game has all the qualities of a toss-up. Syracuse opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite. The game was bet down to even. Then it was bet back to Syracuse by 2.
Ken Pomeroy’s analytics forecast a 2-point game but favor Louisville by a basket. Jeff Sagarin’s formula calls it even. Bart Torvik’s system tilts toward Louisville by 1.1 points.
You’re on your own with a prediction.
Here are three key for Louisville to win:
1. Defend, Defend, Defend.
I know, I know. That’s Basketball 101.
But when Syracuse has been bad on offense, the Orange have been very bad. According to Torvik’s numbers, Syracuse has averaged less than 0.87 points per possession in its last five defeats.
That’s brutal. Slightly over 1.0 ppg is considered acceptable.
That explains why Syracuse averaged less than 59 points in those losses. In fact, when the Orange lost to North Carolina State, 75-58, last Wednesday, they scored 0.80 points per possession, their worst performance this season.
This Syracuse team can be guarded. This Syracuse team is also shaky at making free throws, shooting the worst percentage (65.9) in only ACC games.
2. Rebound, Rebound, Rebound
I know, I know. That’s Basketball 102.
According to Pomeroy’s metrics, the biggest gap in the Syracuse 2-3 zone this season has been in allowing offensive rebounds. In conference play, the Orange rank 14th (ahead of Pittsburgh) in percentage of offensive rebounds allowed.
Opposing teams have grabbed nearly a third of their missed shots. Louisville has been a below average offensive rebounding team in ACC play (28.9 percent, 10th in the league), but this is a game where Dwayne Sutton and Steven Enoch can go to work.
3. Careful, Careful, Careful
I know, I know. That’s Basketball 103.
There are two defensive categories where Syracuse excels: forcing turnovers and blocking shots.
In conference games, the Orange lead the league in both metrics. They have forced turnovers in 23 percent of all opposing possessions and blocked an impressive 18.6 percent of opponent field goal attempts.
For perspective, Louisville has forced turnovers on 19.5 percent of opponents possession (fourth in the ACC) and blocked 6.6 percent of opposing shots (13th).
In other words, against Syracuse, don’t do crazy things with the basketball.
