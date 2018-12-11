LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — All the evidence, data and informed opinions suggested that Romeo Langford would do big things early and often for Archie Miller and the Indiana basketball program.
There were no gaps in his four-season credentials at New Albany High School. The state title. The remarkable wins-to-defeats ratio stretching back to Mt. Tabor Elementary School.
The thousands of points. The ability to deal with junk defenses.
The poise to handle expectations as well as with the extra surge of adrenaline from every Southern Indiana high school kid who tried to make a name against Langford.
Romeo Langford will be a Top 10 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft?
Langford figured to succeed.
But there is doing it against Bloomington South and Silver Creek, and there is doing it against Marquette and Louisville.
Langford is doing it for the Hoosiers as well as any freshman in the nation.
Yes, Zion Williamson of Duke is in a league of his own because of his size and power. Yes, R.J. Barrett of Duke gets to the rim as easily as any player in the nation, regardless of class. They’re consistently higher on the early 2019 NBA Mock Draft boards for a reason.
But after that …
… after that Langford’s first 10 games have been as impactful as any freshmen in the nation.
Without him, it’s unlikely Indiana would be sitting at 8-2 as well as 2-0 in the Big Ten as the Hoosiers’ prepare for their annual trip to Indianapolis, which features a game against Butler Saturday in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“Romeo is as gifted as it gets in terms of getting to the basket,” Miller said Saturday after Langford scored 21 points against Louisville.
“Shooting the ball well, not shooting the ball well, that's not his M.O. His M.O. is he's obviously been a great attacking guard off the dribble.
“I don't think a lot of people understand how physically big and strong he is as a freshman, how gifted he is in his length offensively as he's approaching the paint.”
Langford’s numbers in the traditional counting stats are terrific:
Leads the Hoosiers in points at 18.2.
Second in rebounds at 5.3.
Tied for second in assists at 2.3.
Second in steals at 1.0
His numbers are similar to the numbers Eric Gordon (of the Houston Rockets) averaged as an IU freshman 11 seasons ago when Gordon contributed 20.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Slight improvement in two areas would make Langford the first 20-point scorer at IU since Gordon — free throw shooting and three-point shooting.
He slipped to 69 percent at the line after missing five of 11 against Louisville Saturday and his three-point percentage tumbled to 23.7 percent when Langford missed all three shots from distance against the Cardinals.
Comparing Langford to Gordon is inevitable. But a better comparison is measuring Langford against this freshman class.
Here is his most impressive statistic: Free throws attempted. It is the stat of a player who plays without fear.
Langford has attempted 71, second to Jayden Gardner of East Carolina among all freshman.
He also ranks first among all Power Five freshmen in the percentage of his team’s free throws that he has attempted; second to only Lugentz Dort of Arizona State among Power 5 freshmen in minutes played (33.1) and fifth among Power 5 freshmen in points per game (trailing Barrett; Dort; Bol Bol of Oregon and Williamson).
Langford’s two-point field goal percentage (59.6) is better than Barrett (52.7) or Cameron Reddish (43.5) another Duke freshman predicted to be taken high in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
He also ranks in the top 25 among all freshmen in defensive rebounding at 4.2 per game.
“I think if you've watched him play over the course of the last couple years, you have a feeling he's at the basket quite a bit, up on the rim quite a bit,” Miler said.
“He is going to get hit. He takes contact well. He's not a little guy. He's not a little guy. He's 6'6", 215 pounds. The blows that he delivers, he gives some as well.
We want him to play even stronger, got to get him rebounding the ball a little bit better. I think he'll be fine with that.”
In an era where it’s always wise to question the hype, Romeo Langford has been everything he was supposed to be for the Indiana basketball program.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.