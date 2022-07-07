LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In case you were wondering ...
*The July college basketball recruiting season intensified this week with college coaches cleared to deliver a full-court, in-person press on top targets.
That includes center Aaron Bradshaw and guard D.J. Wagner, the tandem from Camden, New Jersey, that is being pursued by Louisville and Kentucky.
A source close to the situation dismissed several reports that Bradshaw, who stands 7 feet tall and is ranked one of the top-20 prospects in the prep class of 2023, is close to committing to the University of Kentucky. Three analysts have filed crystal ball forecasts for Bradshaw over the last three weeks, and all three have Bradshaw bound for UK, with a "high" confidence level.
“Don’t believe that,” the source said. “Louisville is still in there.”
The source said Louisville remained a prime contender for Bradshaw, an AAU and high school teammate of Wagner’s.
Bradshaw and his New Jersey Scholars AAU teammates are bound for Kansas City, Missouri, to compete on the fourth stop of the Nike EYBL Tournament this weekend. They will be without Wagner, who will return to the team later this month when the Scholars try to win the EYBL national championship at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina, from July 17-24.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari has been in Spain, where Wagner has been one of the top performers for the USA Basketball 17-and-under team that has embarrassed four opponents by an average score of 106-53. Louisville assistant coach Nolan Smith has also also tweeted from Spain, where Wagner has led the team in steals (nearly three per game), while averaging 10 points and 2.8 assists.
*One premier player that coaches will not see in Spain or at the Peach Jam is Xavier Booker, a top-10 recruit from Indianapolis. Booker was the subject of a fascinating feature story by Billy Witz in the New York Times this week.
Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky and dozens of others are taking serious looks at Booker. He is a 6-foot-11-inch front-court player from Indianapolis. Booker has a terrific three-point stroke, and his all-around game has been compared NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
And Booker is also determined to carve his own path. He plays for the George Hall AAU program based in Indianapolis, which does not compete on the Nike, Adidas or Under Armour circuits. Booker has turned down offers to play at prep schools, fulfilling his commitment to Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, which won the Indiana 4A state title last March.
Booker’s father, Fred, a former Marine, gave Witz the quote of the year:
"We don’t want to be one of these families or kids who are hopping around different A.A.U. teams or high schools every five minutes.
"I tell him, 'Son, if things aren’t going right, you’ve got to stick things out. You can’t run or jump every time you think a better opportunity is out there.'"
*Switching to baseball, these are interesting time for several former University of Louisville stars. Both were named to the MLB Futures Game, which will be played July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Catcher Henry Davis, the top pick in the MLB free agent draft last year, moved to No. 18 overall in the updated list of the game’s top-100 prospects at MLB.com.
After starting his season at High A, Davis earned a promotion to Class AA Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he has hit a pair of home runs with nine RBIs in his first 17 games. Davis is expected to arrive with the Pittsburgh Pirates by 2024.
His biggest issue? Davis has been hit by 17 pitches, including one that forced him to the sidelines with a wrist injury.
Nine spots behind Davis on the list is Bobby Miller, who is expected to join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen this summer.
Miller has started 14 games for the Dodgers’ Class AA affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, striking out 73 in 62 2/3 innings.
The MLB Futures game will match the top prospects from the National League against the top prospects from the American League on July 16 at Dodger Stadium.
