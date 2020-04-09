LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My guy Eric Crawford generally laughs when I mention my guy in Las Vegas, Brian Edwards.
It's time for Eric to laugh because even in a time of no action in NBA arenas or Major League Baseball stadiums, Edwards uncovered a collection of odds that can distract us from the sports holding pattern created by the novel coronavirus.
When college football and college basketball resume, Las Vegas will be ready. Las Vegas is always ready.
Until then, here are the numbers from Edwards, the managing editor of MajorWager.com. You can follow him on twitter @vegasbedwards. Maybe he'll become your guy, too.
Here are the early odds to win the 2021 NCAA men's basketball championship, which will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 3-5:
Kentucky 14/1.
Indiana 40/1.
Purdue 45/1.
Louisville 45/1.
Co-favorites for 2021 NCAA Tourney at FanDuel:
Villanova, Baylor and Gonzaga at 10/1.
Virginia is 12-1 and Creighton is 14/1. Duke is 15-1, and Kansas is 17-1.
Odds were listed to 200/1, but Western Kentucky was unlisted.
As for football, Edwards shared these numbers to win the college football national championship from FanDuel:
Louisville 200/1
Indiana 300/1
Kentucky 400/1
Purdue 400/1
Western Kentucky 2,500/1
Games of the Year from FanDuel:
Week 1: Indiana +14 at Wisconsin
Week 2: Kentucky +15.5 at Florida & Louisville +23.5 at Clemson
Week 5: Kentucky +17 at Auburn
Week 9: Louisville -1 vs. Virginia Tech
Week 10: Kentucky +7 at Tennessee and Purdue +13 at Minnesota
Week 12: Louisville +14 at Notre Dame.
Week 13: Louisville -4 vs. Kentucky.
Thanks, Brian. Enjoy, Eric.
