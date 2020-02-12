LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eric Crawford always laughs when I tell him that I have communicated with my guy in Las Vegas.
I laugh, too, because even though I have a friend in Las Vegas I am not a gambler. Trust me, Mark Emmert, I have never placed a bet on a college basketball game.
Final Four bracket contests, sure. I consistently lose money in those.
The Kentucky Derby? A few dollars.
The White Sox to win the World Series? One time.
But I am fascinated by the information that comes from Las Vegas and the odds that are set because of the window it opens into how the world looks at college basketball, college football and other sports.
That is one reason that I encourage Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper at VegasInsider.com as well as the operator of his website BrianEdwardsSports.com, to share what he believes are Vegas odds of interest to this area.
Today is one of those days. And here, via Edwards, are the latest numbers from DraftKings.
The good news: Edwards added football numbers, including the odds on Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. for the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
Odds to win the men's basketball national title at DraftKings: Louisville and Kentucky both have 20/1 odds, Purdue is 60/1 and Indiana is 80/1.
Odds to make the Final Four: U of L is +275 (risk $100 to win $275), Kentucky is +400 or 4/1 ($100 risked wins $400), Purdue is 14/1 and Indiana is 19/1.
Odds to garner a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament: U of L is +275, UK is 4/1 and Purdue is 100/1.
Odds to win the Big Ten Tournament:
Maryland and Michigan State are 4/1 co-favorites
Penn State, Illinois & Iowa have 5/1 odds
Michigan and Ohio St. 10/1
Purdue 20/1
IU and Minnesota 40/1
Wisconsin 50/1
Northwestern and Nebraska 100/1
Odds to win the SEC Tournament:
Kentucky is the +250 favorite, then Auburn (+275) and LSU (5/1)
Odds to win the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game (FOOTBALL!!)
Ohio State -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100), then Michigan (5/1) & PSU (10/1). Indiana has 40/1 odds. The longest odds (50/1) are shared by Purdue, Illinois and Maryland.
Alabama is -125 'chalk' to win SEC Championship Game, Kentucky has 100/1 odds, which ties them for 8th in the league (7 teams have shorter odds). South Carolina, Mississippi St., Missouri and Ole Miss share 100/1 odds w/ UK).
2020 Heisman: Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is +350 favorite, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson is next-shortest at 5/1
Former Trinity star and Purdue receiver Rondale Moore is 50/1 and also on the board are: former IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey (100/1), U of L's Cunningham (125/1) and IU's Michael Penix (200/1).
