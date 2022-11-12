BOZICH | Loss to Wright State reminder of the harsh test Louisville basketball faces

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — So where do you want to begin to explain why Kenny Payne is still waiting to celebrate the joy of winning his first regular-season game as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach?
Probably with the inbounds play his guys bungled with 8.4 seconds to play, right?
Never get trapped with the ball heading toward the corner. El Ellis, the Cards’ relentless point guard, got trapped catching the ball near the corner.
Ellis turned right and turned it over while sandwiched in a double team instead of turning left and staying in the middle of the court.
Or you can pick the final 8.4 seconds, when Wright State got the ball to its best scorer, Trey Calvin, and let him dance with it until Calvin made the 17-foot jumper that beat the Cards, 73-72, at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon.
Never let the opposing team’s best guard get the ball for the final shot. But if he does, wrap him in a double team as quickly as possible.
Louisville needed to do to Calvin what Wright State did to Ellis.
Didn’t happen.
Those are two reasons that Louisville lost another winnable basketball game by a point, just like the Cards lost a winnable basketball game to Bellarmine by a point three days earlier.
I looked through the U of L basketball media guide until my eyes glazed over, and my research shows this was the first time this proud program lost consecutive games by one point in more than 60 years.
It happened on Feb. 7 & 10, 1962 when one of Peck Hickman’s teams lost to DePaul 79-78 in triple overtime and Bradley, 80-79.
That team finished 15-10. Nobody is predicting 15 wins for this team.
The start of this season, with two regular-season home losses and one more in an exhibition game, screams that this season will be a test for the Louisville basketball program.
That’s not surprising, considering the roster turnover, the the coaching turnover and the NCAA issues that have percolated around this program for five years.
Louisville did not get in this position in five weeks or five months. It got in this spot over five years. There will be no quick fix.
But it will be a test of Payne’s ability to stay positive and teach. It will be a test of the player’s willingness to change and improve. It will be a test of how committed the fan base will remain as this team collects defeats.
“I have told this team from the day I walked in here is all I really care about is that you look confident, that you play with energy and you learn to play with each other,” Payne said.
“That is all I care about. I don’t care if you miss every shot. I know you are going to make mistakes. Do it with confidence. Don’t let your opponent feel like they belong.
“You are Louisville. You understand what that means. Well, what is happening is that I have guys who don’t know what that means. They don’t understand and can’t get out of themselves.
“The game is a roller coaster emotionally for a lot of the guys. You can’t win that way. You can’t win.”
“I’d say right now, we’re working on having a whole 40 minutes of confidence, and not letting it waver through adversity,” U of L forward Jae’Lyn Withers said.
“I would say there were stretches today where it kind of wavered, but I would say towards the end of the game, that wasn’t really the case. It was more so just a tough shot that was made.”
Chances are this is going to be a season spent with considerable time checking the record book. Chances are this will be a season when the best evaluation about this team will focus on how they performed instead of the final snapshot of the scoreboard.
That’s never been the DNA of Louisville basketball. But it will be this season — at least until Payne gets more guys playing with the confidence, poise and precision that he wants them to play.
Payne was this close to getting his hands on a commemorative ball for his first victory as the Cardinals’ coach.
Instead, he’s had to linger in the locker room and reinforce the principles that he is trying to teach this team.
When you are a team with a tiny margin of error, you cannot make the two plays Louisville made in the final 12 seconds.
But it was more than two plays. It was 10 plays, 20 plays, maybe 25 plays.
There was the play in the first half when the Cards stopped Wright State on a run-out fast break — only to see three Wright State guys follow the miss for an uncontested basket while four U of L defenders jogged downcourt.
There was a play in the second half when Louisville had an easy as it gets alley-oop dunk pass from Withers to Mike James. But James got too excited and blew the flush and then hung on the rim.
There was a one-on-four fast break by Ellis where the wise play was to back the ball out to a teammate. But Ellis has a heart of a warrior and probably believes he has to make most of the big plays for this team.
That competitive spirit explains why Ellis scored 29 points, including his team’s final 13.
But on that possession he pressed ahead and turned it over — one of eight times the Louisville point guard gave the ball to Wright State. The Cards made 19 turnovers. Wright State made. There’s a one-point loss in that differential.
There were still too many forced three-point shots too early in the shot clock.
There were also the two Wright State baskets that preceded the game winner by Calvin. Both were scored by Brandon Noel, a 6 foot, 8 inch redshirt freshman, who is not as large or as athletic as the guys Payne has in the Louisville front court.
But with Louisville ahead 72-67 in the final 63 seconds, Noel out-hustled and out-positioned the Louisville defense for an easy second-chance layup — and then he did it again with 12 seconds to play when he dunked a pass from Tim Finke to cut the Louisville lead to 1.
Should not happen.
It did happen.
All of those things — and more — explain why we’re talking about a game that got away instead of focusing on the 29 points Ellis scored or the upgraded play of Hercy Miller as the backup point guard or the improvement Withers and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield made attacking the rim or anything else that Payne’s team did better against Wright State than it did against Bellarmine, Chaminade or Lenoir-Rhyne.
“We have to change,” Payne said. “There are things within the team that need to change.
“Things about our personalities we need to change. Things about our culture we need to change. Things about our work ethic we need to change.
“This is bigger than just them. I tried to explain that to them, I am not giving up on them, I love them. I do see growth.
“But, I say this again, if winning was easy, everybody would be winning. This is hard. This is hard.
“Sometimes kids come from programs where they never really understood winning. If you don’t understand winning, you don’t understand the sacrifice that comes with winning. To be able to give yourself not to anything other than your teammates.”
