LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Offense has been a mystery for Louisville City FC this season. In their first dozen matches they huffed and puffed to a dozen goals.
That’s a serious drop from the 1.9 goals per game Lou City averaged the last two seasons and an even more jarring decline from 2018 when that USL championship team averaged nearly 2.1 goals per game.
No surprise, then, that coach Danny Cruz decided change would do his team good. He altered his team’s alignment from a 4-3-3 to a more attacking 3-5-2. He put Maarten Pouwels, a 6 foot, 7 inches import from The Netherlands, in the lineup as a striker for his first start.
Anybody have another idea? The pitch is open to your pitch.
Draw names out of hat? Draft Jack Harlow to give a pre-game pep talk? An emergency Zoom call with Ted Lasso?
Couldn’t hurt. Might help.
For the 11th time in 13 matches, Lou City scored 1 goal or less. Despite the fervent encouragement of 10,706 fans, including Harlow, at Lynn Family Stadium Saturday night, Lou City lost to Memphis 901 FC, 3-1.
The home team never led while losing its second consecutive home match and sliding to 6-4-3 this season with their next USL match booked for Phoenix Saturday.
What has happened to this team’s ability to score?
Lou City scored 3 in its opener at Orange County. It scored 3 while defeating Miami FC on May 13.
Other than that?
They’ve been shutout in a pair of losses as well as in a pair of draws. In seven other matches Lou City has scored just once.
I asked Cruz if he had an explanation for his team’s inability to convert, after he finally emerged from the Lou City locker room more than a half-hour after the defeat.
“I think it’s quite a few things,” Cruz said. “Number one continuity, relationships on the field. They're changing week in and week out and sometimes that can can play a role in it.
“Number two is the confidence piece of it when you're you know, you're missing some of the chances that we're missing.
“I think for players it's natural for doubt to start to creep in. But it's trying to reassure them that those goals are going to come.
“Are we creating enough chances to score goals? I thought in the second half we did. We're one header away from from tying the game there before they go down and and get their third (goal) so you know it's many different things.
“But I think lack of finishing some of those opportunities and confidence creeps into it.”
Although Lou City outshot the visitors 15-8, both teams had 5 shots on goal. Memphis converted three — the first in extra time near the end of the first half.
The visitors scored again 23 1/2 minutes into the second half. Wilson Harris answered for Louisville two minutes later but Memphis drained all the suspense from the match with a third goal past goalie Oliver Semmle three minutes later.
“We’ve got to finish our chances,’’ Cruz said. “It's a group that's obviously really down right now.
“But I was extremely proud of how we started the second half. Ultimately, all we can do is keep our heads up and put ourselves in a position to be prepared next week.
“But again, obviously not happy, not happy with with the result.”
The fans remain energized by the product. Over a half-dozen home dates, Lou City is averaging 10,900. That is tops in the USL by more than 300 fans per game over New Mexico United, which led the league in attendance last season.
It’s more than double the average home crowds of 13 of the 24 USL franchises, including teams in Birmingham, Pittsburgh and Memphis.
But Lou City fans are conditioned to seeing their team win — and score more than one goal per match. This is a franchise that has never suffered a losing season.
A year ago this team lost six matches all season, finishing first in the Eastern Conference (22-6-6) and runner-up in the playoffs. After Saturday night, Lou City dropped behind Memphis 901 in fifth place in the East.
“It's obviously frustrating that we didn't get the result but with that being said, I thought the energy was pretty good,” said team captain Sean Totsch.
“And you can see that their goals kind of came at unfortunate times. We kind of dug ourselves a hole …
“… I mean, ultimately, I think the way that we've been successful in the past is executing on critical moments. It’s a big thing that we talk about on both ends of the field. And we didn't really execute when we needed to in the back third in the box area.”
