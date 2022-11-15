LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We have seen what a great University of Louisville football season looks like, and 2022 won’t make the cut.
We have also experienced the sights and groans of an absolutely dismal Cardinals’ season, and 2022 will not be remembered with 2018, 2009 or 1997.
So with Louisville at 6-4 and a pair of regular season games remaining, how will Year Four of the Scott Satterfield Era be remembered?
“You know we obviously want to get a win because you’re guaranteed a winning season if you get this win,” Satterfield said. “It’s big.”
Big — and getting bigger if the Cardinals can get the next two, starting with the North Carolina State game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
Beat North Carolina State and Kentucky and the Cards will get to eight regular-season victories for the first time since Lamar Jackson left town in 2017.
It would give Louisville at least a share of third place in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference as well as wins over five programs that were ranked at some point during the season.
Not many predicted that in August. An 8-4 record would be healthy progress from the 6-6 record the Cards carried into the bowl loss against Air Force last season.
“It’s an opportunity to win our last ACC game of the year so there’s a lot riding on this game,” Satterfield said.
Lose to N.C. State and UK and the Cards would settle for back-to-back .500 regular-season records as well as a spot in the lower half of the Atlantic Division. That is essentially textbook mediocrity.
A split would guarantee a winning record. I don’t have to explain why the first victory over Kentucky since 2017 would be more significant than a victory over the Wolfpack.
Nobody should shrug at a 7-5 finish if it featured wins over Central Florida (No. 22 in the college football playoff poll), Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Kentucky.
What’s it going to be?
The peripherals are encouraging.
Jeff Sagarin’s college football computer formula ranks Louisville (No. 29) ahead of N.C. State (No. 45) and Kentucky (No. 43).
ESPN’s Football Power Index concurs, slotting Louisville 22nd, N.C. State 41st and UK 47th.
Those are ideas that nobody would have believed after the Cards lost that game at Boston College Oct. 1 and slipped to 2-3.
Sagarin’s predictor numbers favor Louisville by 4.68 points (including homefield advantage) over the Wolfpack, which syncs with the Cards being favored by four points by the oddsmakers.
Sagarin also has the Cardinals 2.02 points better than Kentucky, even with the game booked for Kroger Field Nov. 26.
Even without a sexy bowl bid or prime spot in the rankings on the line, the final two games are certainly meaningful and winnable for the Cards.
In September, N.C. State (7-3) was viewed as the primary challenger to Clemson inside the division. In November, NC State is viewed as vulnerable.
With starting quarterback Devin Leary injured and unavailable, the Wolfpack have split their last four games, losing to Syracuse and — gulp — Boston College. During that stretch NC State has averaged 20 points per game.
Kentucky is also headed the wrong direction. The Wildcats have lost four of their last six, including home games to South Carolina and Vanderbilt. In its four defeats, Kentucky averaged 15 points. UK coach Mark Stoops is dealing with more grumbling than Satterfield.
Satterfield said he was not certain if U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham will play Saturday. Cunningham has a bruised (right) shoulder that he suffered in the loss at Clemson last Saturday. Cunningham also has pain in his left hand.
“If he’s healthy enough to practice, he’ll go out and practice,” Satterfield said. “He wants to play. He wants to finish it out (in his final home game).
“We want to finish the season strong.”
Certainly stronger than people expected six weeks ago.
