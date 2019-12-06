LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exclamation points have chased Scott Satterfield and the University of Louisville football team since Labor Day weekend. One more exclamation point will wrap itself around the program Sunday.
Sunday is Bowl Day -- a day not included on the first issue of the U of L football calendar last summer.
Phil Steele produced the comprehensive preseason yearbook for college football addicts. Steele projected bowl trips for Missouri, North Carolina State and Syracuse.
For Louisville, Steele projected: Wait 'til next year.
Somebody send Steele a direct message. Satterfield coached Louisville to seven wins, second place in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference and a bowl trip.
"What he achieved was impressive," U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said. "I don't know how else to say it. When he took over, I believe there were 22 guys in the (NCAA) transfer portal.
"Scott is not a tear people down guy. He's a build people up guy. He's not a profane guy. He took the talent that he had and adapted to it. It's great to see that rewarded with the (ACC) coach of the year award."
Confirmation -- and the exclamation point -- will come Sunday afternoon.
The wise guys believe Louisville will make a convenient trip to Nashville to play a Southeastern Conference team in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee and Mississippi State sit atop the list of likely opponents.
That news would thrill Tyra because it would be most accessible reward for Cardinals' fans.
But regardless of where the Cardinals play their 13th game, the Cardinals outperformed everything that Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith's, Lindy's, Pick Six, Sports Illustrated and other publications predicted in Satterfield's first season.
If anybody celebrated Thursday's news that Satterfield was named ACC Coach of the Year more than Satterfield, it was Tyra, who quickly settled on the former Appalachian State coach as his guy after Jeff Brohm decided to stay at Purdue last year.
Tyra did not require the assistance of a search firm to hire Satterfield. He didn't get a phone call from an agent, a national football analyst or former coach pushing for the guy at Appalachian State.
Tyra is a big-time sports fan. Always has been. Appalachian State football moved onto Tyra's radar when the Mountaineers toppled Michigan in 2007.
Tyra worked in private equity then. But he said he found himself checking the App State score every weekend. App State beat Michigan. What would App State do next?
By 2018 the situation changed -- for Tyra and for App State. Tyra was in charge of a football program that was racing toward an embarrassing season. App State was now led by Satterfield. The Mountaineers were within a snap or two of doing to Penn State what they did to Michigan.
Tyra knew a change might be required at Louisville. He did his research on Satterfield -- and was impressed. By App State's record. By what players, opponents and media folks said about Satterfield.
Satterfield is represented by Jimmy Sexton, the agent to the college football coaching stars. Tyra called Sexton and said that he wanted to talk.
"You want to talk to Scott?" Sexton said.
"Yes," Tyra said.
Sexton set it up for the two men to speak on the telephone for 30 minutes. They talked for hours.
Tyra said Satterfield has established a program based on the values the coach outlined on the telephone.
Satterfield explained to Tyra how he would recruit his assistant coaches as well as his players. He had a plan for how he would handle the locker room and empower the players by including them in team discipline.
Satterfield was poised and confident but not cocky and overbearing.
"Scott is Louisville," Tyra said. "Scott fits."
Tyra said that he was honest with Satterfield, explaining a toxic situation awaited. Players wanted to run from the previous head coach. Satterfield had a plan for that, too.
Be himself, a coach who motivates through encouragement, not fear; a coach who can make his points without the crutch of gratuitous profanity; a coach who can build a coaching staff that exhibits the same quality of teamwork that is expected from the players.
"That's one of the things that I believe gets overlooked about the job Scott has done," Tyra said. "The way he has put together this coaching staff.
"It's not the same staff he had at App State. He's brought in four or five other guys and these guys fit like they've been together for years.
"It wasn't until the middle of spring practice that I saw how well he had taken a new group of guys and personalities and got them to pull together. Scott will be the first to tell you that he has a great staff."
Yes, he does. And on Sunday it will be a staff that will huddle one more time and learn where Louisville will play its 13th game this season.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.