LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For about 27 hours, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield held the spotlight in the unrelenting Play/Cancel/Play/Cancel college football season debate.
Satterfield made his points about player safety, following medically approved plans, providing structure in the lives of athletes and other issues with so much passion that he was booked for an appearance on a national television news show Tuesday morning. Satterfield was in demand.
Nobody holds the stage long against the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten pushed arrow back toward Cancel. The 14-team, mostly-Midwestern league bumped all of the league’s fall sports into 2021. Ouch.
The Pac-12 followed. If you’re scoring at home, make it 40% of America’s Power Five conferences who will put the balls away until 2021.
Now we’ll find out if the Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Big 12 conferences are committed to their plans on playing on when other leagues have shown they are not comfortable with the COVID-19 risks.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it remained game on. I asked Louisville Athletic Director Vince Tyra for his reaction to the Big Ten/Pac-12 news. This was his response:
“I’m surprised at the change of direction with nothing tangibly different from a health and safety standpoint,” Tyra said in a text response.
“I would be intrigued to see how they weighed safely playing in the spring and next fall versus playing this fall and next fall.
“I’m not excited about that notion due to the physical requirements of the sport and needed time for recovery between seasons. In addition our ACC Medical Advisory Group has implemented safety protocols and advised it’s safe for us to continue forward as planned
On Monday night, U of L linebacker C.J. Avery said that Tyra participated in a team meeting conducted on a Zoom conference call. Avery said Tyra reinforced the plan by U of L and the ACC to keep playing — or not to cancel. You decide how to view what is unfolding.
With a proposed starting date of Sept. 5, the Big 12 has moved into position of the league in line to open the 2020 season.
It will be followed by the ACC on Sept. 12 and the SEC on Sept. 26.
That’s only 25 days until Big 12 football, 32 days until ACC football and 46 teams for the SEC. The Cards have completed seven practices. Satterfield said that since the first 30 Louisville football players returned to campus on June 8, only four have tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday morning, Avery and offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford talked about the upcoming season with enthusiasm and appreciation for the thoughtful passion that Satterfield showed during his media appearances.
“That’s my head coach, man,” Ledford said. “It was great to hear Coach Satt express everything that he did.”
Tyra’s response to the Big 12/Pac-12 decisions on Tuesday was another endorsement of the resolve that Louisville and the ACC have toward pursuing the possibility of playing football safely in September for as long as possible.
