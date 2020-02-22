LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This wasn’t Michael Jordan’s North Carolina that Louisville played Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Nor was it Vince Carter or Tyler Hansbrough’s Tar Heels. Heck, it wasn’t even Luke Maye’s Carolina.
It was a 10-win Carolina team that had lost six straight Atlantic Coast Conference games twice this season. A team whose second-leading scorer stayed in his downtown hotel with a 101-degree fever. A team that was also without its third-best 3-point shooter because of a sprained ankle.
What do you think happened to Roy Williams’ scrambling team?
Louisville sprinted to a 13-point halftime lead and dispatched the Tar Heels, 72-55. The Cards never trailed by more than 3 points.
The victory kept the Cardinals (23-5, 14-3) atop the ACC and kept the Tar Heels in the basement. Mark it down as the second time in program history that Carolina has lost seven straight ACC games.
Louisville coach Chris Mack kept freshman guard David Johnson and forward Malik Williams in the starting lineup. But Ryan McMahon returned to the bench, as Fresh Kimble joined Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton as starters.
Chances are Mack could have started Keith Oddo, Grant Williams, Quinn Slazinski, Hogan Orbaugh and somebody from Section 313.
After playing a solid game against Syracuse on Wednesday, Nwora was better against the Tar Heels. He led Louisville with 18 points while making three shots from distance and leading Louisville with 11 rebounds.
In his second start, Williams was Louisville’s second-leading scorer with 17 efficient points delivered on 8-of-11 shooting.
The Cardinals’ defensive numbers were solid. North Carolina made less than 40% of its field-goal attempts and converted only 6 of 22 shots from distance.
North Carolina was led by Cole Anthony, its freshman point guard who will be a Top 10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Anthony scored 16 in 32 in minutes.
Johnson, who showed in the Top 40 of 2020 draft candidates on ESPN this week, had his moments against Anthony, making him down in the lane and scoring over him in the second half. Johnson finished with nine points and five assists, but turned the ball over four times after a flawless floor game against Syracuse.
After Anthony, North Carolina is waiting for its four McDonald’s All-Americans to arrive next season.
Quick preparation is mandatory for Mack’s team. The Cards will depart for Tallahassee, Florida, on Sunday to play No. 8 Florida State at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Seminoles handled Louisville, 78-65, on Jan. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.