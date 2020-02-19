LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — University of Louisville basketball fans who have been dialing The Grumble Line got what they wanted Wednesday night:
Chris Mack finally moved freshman David Johnson into the starting lineup. He paired him in the backcourt with Ryan McMahon.
They also got something else they wanted: a victory.
Actually, make that a thunderous victory. After losing back-to-back games to Georgia Tech and Clemson, as well as first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Louisville looked like a team still capable of aspiring to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Passing the ball crisply and shooting it with confidence, Louisville dominated an overmatched Syracuse team, 90-66, at the KFC Yum! Center.
Jordan Nwora held his spot in the starting lineup and led U of L with 17 points. Dwayne Sutton had 16. Johnson finished with only 3 points but had seven assists without a turnover in 23 solid minutes. Three other Cards finished in double figures, including McMahon, who made four 3-pointers while scoring 13.
Jump shots ruled Wednesday. Deep ones.
Syracuse launched 13 of its 27 shots from behind the line in the first half. Louisville took 17 of 33 from distance.
Dwyane Sutton converted a 3-pointer off a pass from Johnson 22 seconds in the game. Consider it foreshadowing. The Cards made seven 3s in the first half (four by McMahon, two by Sutton and one by Nwora) while building a 41-34 halftime lead.
Louisville was better outside and inside in the second half, punishing the Orange around the rim as well as along the perimeter.
The Cards drained all the suspense with a 14-2 run midway through the second half. By time Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim sprinted 10 steps onto the court to protest the lack of a foul call on a block by Sutton, this one was over.
Not that Mack was finished coaching. He pulled Steven Enoch for an intimate conversation after Enoch earned a needless technical foul for hanging on the rim.
He was not finished. He pulled Nwora several minutes later after Nwora missed a dunk that he turned into an audition for a mixtape. Take a seat, young man.
Mack directed all the right moves to enable his team to solve the trademark 2-3 zone that has enabled Boeheim to win 960 games, the 2003 NCAA title and a spot in the Naismith Hall of Fame.
This is not a vintage Syracuse team. The Orange had split their first 14 ACC games. Syracuse has a short bench, a meager inside game and three starters who weigh less than 200 pounds.
Hall of Fame week will continue for the Cardinals at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday. Roy Williams will bring North Carolina to town.
The Tar Heels are 10-16 and trending swiftly for the first losing season in Williams’ Hall of Fame career. Their only shot to make the NCAA Tournament will be to win the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
