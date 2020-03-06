LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you intend to win a conference championship, there is not a better way to do it than beating the defending league (and national) champion on its home court.
That is the opportunity, and challenge, that will await the No. 10 University of Louisville basketball team when the Cards tip off against No. 22 Virginia at 4 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Win, and Louisville will be guaranteed at least a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title with Florida State.
Lose, and the Cardinals will likely share second place with Virginia, the defending ACC champ, and Duke.
"To go through 20 games against high-level competition, go through the ups and downs, it’s an achievement," U of L coach Chris Mack said. "It may not be the achievement that television celebrates or fans think about, but I know our guys will be excited to win tomorrow and at least share a piece of what I think has always been the best league in college basketball.”
If you want to juice the storyline, there is plenty of material. Louisville forward Malik Williams' availability to play against the Cavaliers will not be determined until tipoff Saturday, Mack said.
“Game-time decision,” Mack said twice. “If anybody wants to play, it would be Malik.”
Williams injured his left ankle 11 days ago in Louisville's loss at Florida State and missed the Cards’ home finale against Virginia Tech on Sunday. U of L forward Dwayne Sutton said Williams has not practiced, and in a radio show appearance this week assistant coach Dino Gaudio said Williams was "doubtful" for the game.
Williams had 13 points and six boards when the Cardinals defeated Virginia, 80-73, on Feb. 8 at the KFC Yum! Center.
“We made shots, and I thought early on we made both ones that were created by our offense and also ones where we just rose up and made a shot,” Mack said.
Louisville made 16 of 27 2-point field goal attempts (nearly 60%) and 9 of 22 3-pointers (nearly 41%) against coach Tony Bennett’s team.
That victory, led by Jordan Nwora’s 22 points, ended Virginia's nine-game winning streak in the series. The Cards have never won in John Paul Jones Arena, losing four games by an average of more than 13 points.
Virginia has won 10 of its last 11 and seven straight since losing in Louisville. The Cavaliers have been incredible in close games. Seven of the wins, including the last four, have been by 3 points or less.
Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 52.3 points per game. The Cavaliers are second in defensive field-goal percentage at 36.9%.
Florida State and Louisville sit atop the ACC with 15-4 records, while Virginia and Duke are one game behind at 14-5.
The Seminoles will finish ACC play Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. tipoff against Boston College in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ken Pomeroy’s basketball analytics site puts FSU’s win probability at 95%. U of L, meanwhile, has a 54% win probability against Virginia.
Duke’s game against North Carolina will tip at 6 p.m. in Durham, North Carolina.
The ACC Tournament will be played next week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Cardinals are guaranteed a double bye and will begin quarterfinal play Thursday. Louisville's seed and three possible opening game opponents will not be determined until Saturday evening.
