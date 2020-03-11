GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville basketball team will open play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament against Syracuse on Thursday night.
The Orange defeated North Carolina, 81-53, Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
File that in the "In Other News" category.
Why?
Because the game will be played without paying customers — if it is played. I say that because anything is possible after the way the world moved in the last 15 hours.
On Wednesday evening, the ACC followed the lead of the NCAA, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference tournaments by announcing that the final three days of the event will be played in front of only essential personnel. That means Chris Mack’s team and their family members, league officials, school administrators, broadcast TV personnel and credentialed media. For now.
Make a note that the ACC announcement was followed by the NBA's decision to suspend its season. As in NO GAMES until further notice.
After a day like Wednesday, anything is possible — and every event is at risk of being postponed or canceled.
When the transcript of what happened on March 11, 2020, is analyzed a decade from now, the scores from the second day of the ACC Tournament will not be in the opening credits.
If the NBA has the data and conviction to believe that it must at least temporarily shut down, college basketball (and other sports) will be asked to explain why they should continue.
The NBA blinked as soon as one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus. How soon until a college players joins that list?
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is the president of the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Brey endorsed the move the ACC made Wednesday. He also talked like a coach who knows that nobody knows what will come next.
“I thought there's no way, after I saw the NCAA's decision (to play its tournament without spectators), that we'd have people in the building (Thursday),” Brey said. "I even thought maybe they'd shut it down (Wednesday night) … I think moving forward, one of the things you think about is player safety, the student-athlete. I spoke to my kids last night before we went over the scouting report, and I told them, ‘Look, I want you to know, if you talk to your mom, we're going to keep you safe.'"
Is keeping players safe playing games inside a mostly empty building? Or, is it sending everybody home to reassess as the leading minds in medicine collect more data?
Before you answer that one, consider this one: In Indianapolis, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the bench during the Cornhuskers’ loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday night. He felt ill. A video flashed across social media of Hoiberg looking miserable as one of his assistant coaches grabbed hand sanitizer.
After the game, the Nebraska players were off limits in the team locker room as Hoiberg was taken to a local hospital. IU coach Archie Miller got his players out of Bankers Life Fieldhouse as quickly as possible.
Playing or not playing is not a decision for a coach, player or sportswriter to deliver.
For now, players and coaches can consider the development of playing in an empty building — which is the way the season began for many teams in secret scrimmages.
“It's definitely going to be different,” Notre Dame guard T. J. Gibbs said. "Coach said it's going to be more like a scrimmage than it is an actual game. But we can't have that mindset, we have to come out and play like our lives are on the line still.
“We play for the fans, it's going to be, not sad, but just a little bit of a different environment," he added. "Our families are usually here and it's a little bit easier to play and a little bit more energy in the building, but we have to bring our own energy and just play the way we play.”
If Louisville plays, the Cardinals will be matched against a Syracuse team they defeated, 90-66, at the KFC Yum! Center 22 days ago.
Louisville punished the trademark 2-3 Syracuse zone with crisp passing, working inside-out while making 10 of 24 3-point shots.
Five Louisville players scored in double figures, led by 17 points by Jordan Nwora.
That was a long ago time, when the scoreboard mattered more than it does today.
