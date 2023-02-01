LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Scratch winless in the Atlantic Coast Conference from the lengthy list of misery that has surrounded the University of Louisville men’s basketball program this season.
The Cards treated Georgia Tech the way that Louisville’s first 10 ACC opponents treated the Cardinals this season.
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58.
Repeat: Riding 19 points from Jae’Lyn Withers, 11 from El Ellis and Kamari Lands and 10 from J.J. Traynor, Louisville handled the Yellow Jackets and moved out of last place in the ACC. The Cards are 1-10 in the league and 3-19 overall.
The Yellow Jackets were the perfect Get Well card for Kenny Payne’s team.
Their shooting was crooked. Their rebounding was hit or miss. Their defense came and went.
They came to town on a 7-game losing streak, including an 86-43 homecourt smackdown from Duke last Saturday that inspired Tech players to apologize to their fans.
Can Louisville stretch its winning streak to two for the second time this season?
Tune in Saturday at 2 p.m. That’s when Florida State visits.
