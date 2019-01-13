BOZICH | Louisville bounces back from Notre Dame loss, handles Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Post-Notre Dame letdown? Trap game? Bad day at the office?
Put all those fears or anything else that had you fretting about the University of Louisville women’s basketball team’s game against Georgia Tech into the shredder.
The Cardinals’ loss to top-ranked Notre Dame Thursday night in South Bend will likely cost Louisville the Number 2 national ranking when the next AP Top 25 is released Monday afternoon.
But the aftermath of the Cards’ first loss did not cost them another game Sunday against dangerous Georgia Tech.
Louisville 61, Georgia Tech 44.
The Cards never trailed. The Cards shot the ball well. They shared the ball even better, earning 19 assists on 23 field goals. The Cards handled the bruising style of play that the larger, more physical Yellow Jackets preferred.
And Louisville moved to 15-1 and 3-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play against a formidable, 12-win opponent that had one Top 15 win on its resume.
The Cardinals scored the first 10 points and pushed out to a 15-2 lead as Asia Durr played like first-team all-America Asia Durr, scoring 10 points while making a pair of shots from distance with two rebounds during that opening stretch.
Durr finished with 21 points, her 10th 20-point game this season. Sam Fuehring celebrated a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The rebound total was her career best.
The Cards pushed their lead to 36-23 by halftime. Georgia Tech rallied briefly in the third quarter, cutting the Louisville lead to 42-33.
Durr was not prepared to let the Yellow Jackets get any closer. She and fellow senior Fuehring worked a back-door cut from the left wing the way John Wooden drew it up.
Fuehring took a pass at the top of left side of the foul line. Durr convinced everybody she was racing up for the ball. She stopped, changed directions and cut directly to the rim.
Fuehring dropped a crisp bounce pass in her hands, and Durr quickly converted it to a layup. Threat averted. There would be no post-Notre Dame letdown or trap game.
Louisville will host Virginia Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Cardinals' next game.
