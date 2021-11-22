LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mississippi State by one point over Louisville. Maryland by one or two points over Richmond.
That is the forecast from the college basketball analytics websites for the four-team event the University of Louisville men’s basketball team will compete in at The Bahamas on Thursday and Saturday.
Here’s my forecast after looking at the teams: The group is so reasonably matched that any of the four teams can win.
The Cards get Mississippi State at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and a second game Saturday against Maryland or Richmond.
“It’s a business trip,” U of L acting head coach Mike Pegues said. “It’s not a vacation.”
It is also a superb opportunity for the Cardinals (3-1) to upgrade the arc of their four-game season. The victories against Southern and Navy were business as expected. The uninspiring, 73-67 win over Detroit last Saturday was not. The loss to Furman (which lost to Belmont and Navy since leaving the KFC Yum! Center) remains a stinging mystery.
“I think it can change (the arc of Louisville’s season) dramatically,” Pegues said Monday, a day before the Cards depart for Nassau. “It’s a journey, not a sprint. It’s a marathon. This team hasn’t been together for even a year, let alone two years like some of these teams we’ve already faced and we will be facing.
“So going down there to The Bahamas and winning two games against two really good teams — obviously every team is a good team — would be huge for this team in terms of building camaraderie, trust.
“I think guys would be really excited about the fact that, ‘Hey, we beat two really good teams. We can beat anybody.’”
One pressing need should be generating more production from Jae’Lyn Withers. His transition from working successfully around the basket as a sophomore to moving to a greater perimeter role as a junior was supposed to put Withers in position to become one of the top players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
In four games, Withers has four offensive rebounds. In games against Southern and Detroit, Withers had two field goals in six attempts. Withers averaged 10 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 field goal attempts for the Cards last season. With Carlik Jones and David Johnson now playing pro basketball, Withers returned as the team’s top scorer from 2021.
Through four games, Withers has averaged 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.2 field goal attempts. He’s been Louisville’s fourth-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder.
Here is the big one: Last season Withers averaged 2.7 free throw attempts per game, second to Jones. This season, Withers have averaged 0.5 free throw attempts, ninth on the team.
The sample size is small, but Withers should feast at the line.
“We try not to run a ton of set plays,” Pegues said. “We want to play fast. We want to flow. We don’t want the ball to stop moving as much as it does, even though we still aren’t trying to call set plays.
“I think Jae’Lyn has to get himself more involved by running the floor in transition and going to the offensive glass.
“How can we help him? I think that we have a few wrinkles that we probably need to think more about utilizing in order to get him in the lane more.
“The fact that he’s only shot two free throws to this point is ridiculous. He’s got to get to the basket and he’s got to get to the lane. He has to exert his will on the game a lot more than he did on Saturday.”
Remember this: Matt Cross was limited to 12 minutes against Detroit. On Saturday Pegues said Cross dealt with dehydration. On Monday, Pegues said that Cross also did not eat enough before the game.
Malik Williams, the team’s leader and top frontcourt defender, continues to learn how much his body can handle after missing 22 games over the last two seasons because of leg injuries.
And head coach Chris Mack has two games remaining on his six-game suspension. He will rejoin the team next week.
“I think there is a lot that has transpired since June,” Pegues said. “A lot of new faces, coaching staff as well, guys moving up into different roles.
“Eight newcomers. Jae’Lyn Withers played the five (center) last year. Now he’s playing the four (forward). New leadership with Jarrod West, who is a big voice and somebody we want to hear from. Now he has to find a way to weave his leadership throughout the locker room ...
“... It’s a lot of new things going on. Obviously, coach not being around these last couple weeks. So it’s been a challenge.”
