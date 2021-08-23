LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Offense, not defense, headlines the list of concerns around the University of Louisville football team.
Who will quarterback Malik Cunningham target without the options to throw the ball to Tutu Atwell, Dez Fitzpatrick, Ean Pfeifer and Javian Hawkins?
Those four caught 13 of the 20 touchdown passes Cunningham threw last season.
Confidence abounds around the Cardinals’ defense. Justification about the confidence will be confirmed or questioned in the season’s first three weeks.
According to this story by Andy Wittry at NCAA.com, Louisville will face two of the nation’s three most productive passers by mid-September.
That would be Matt Corral of Ole Miss in the Sept. 6 opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta followed by Dillon Gabriel of Central Florida in Week 3 Sept. 19 at Cardinal Stadium.
ProFootballFocus is also bullish on the duo. It ranked Gabriel the nation’s second-most valuable returning quarterback with Corral third.
Most valuable QBs returning this season (PFF Wins Above Avg)1, Sam Howell, UNC2. Dillon Gabriel, UCF3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss4. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma5. D'Eriq King, Miami pic.twitter.com/hydvVic5kb— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 22, 2021
Ole Miss is favored by 8 over U of L in the opener. Ole Miss is ranked No. 20, UCF No. 43 and Louisville No. 54 in ESPN’s opening college football power index.
Gabriel was the top ranked player on the passers’ list, which is not surprising considering he threw 32 touchdown passes with four interceptions as a sophomore last season.
Be prepared for an Air Show because new UCF coach Gus Malzahn figures to maintain the emphasis on the passing game. Gabriel averaged more than 41 passing attempt per game last season. His 357 yards per game average ranked first in the nation.
According to Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com, Malzahn was energized by his firing at Auburn and remains determined to prove he’s a top-tier offensive mind. That is excellent news for UCF, an ambitious program that has pushed for inclusion for a prime spot in the current swirl of conference realignment.
Playing a Power 5 program on national TV on a Friday night early in the season is always a Show Me moment for a Group of 5 program, especially a program that just hired a coach from the Southeastern Conference.
While Gabriel is ranked higher, Corral has performed against more formidable competition. In three games against ranked opponents in 2020, Corral went 73 for 103 (70.9 percent) for an average of 367 yards.
Corral hung 513 yards on South Carolina, 412 on Vanderbilt and 340 or more yards on Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State and Indiana.
Lane Kiffin on Matt Corral now vs last year: "Big difference, and I don't want to rat poison him, but he's done a great job from a leadership standpoint. From an offense standpoint...his accuracy...at one point (today) it was like a video game...good to see."— The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) August 19, 2021
Yes, his record shows 14 interceptions. The fine print also shows the interceptions came in flurries — 6 against Arkansas and 5 against LSU.
In case you missed it, Ole Miss set an SEC record last season, averaging more than 562 yards per game in Lane Kiffin’s first season.
(Kiffin will start the 2021 season with a 1-0 record. He won a weight-loss competition with Eli Drinkwitz by losing 30 pounds. Kiffin also said the Rebels reached 100 percent vaccination rate for the novel coronavirus.
Corral ranks No. 8 on the 2021 Heisman Trophy odds at VegasInsider.com. John Zenor of the Associated Press against Corral about the challenge of maintaining that level of performance.
“From a football standpoint, it’s the exact same thing,” Corral said. “It’s just that more people are watching you.”
Similar to Louisville, Ole Miss has scrimmaged twice this month, with the offense earning praise after one outing and the defense after the other. Kiffin said the Rebels’ defense did a good job of limiting explosive plays and not missing tackles in the second scrimmage last Saturday.
Ole Miss linebacker Ashtani Cistrunk told Ben Garrett of 247Sports.com that the Rebels’ defensive unit is keenly aware of its issues from last season when they allowed 38.3 points per game, worst in the SEC.
“The goals, I’d say, is more turnovers this year and not allow anybody — I mean, nobody — over 21 points,” Cistrunk said. “That’s the goal.”
The report from the Rebels’ first scrimmage on Aug. 15 was that Corral led the Ole Miss offense to five touchdowns and a field goal in six possessions.
Louisville will have the challenge of stopping Corral and Gabriel during the first three weeks of the season.
