LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The storyline for Louisville’s game with Indiana State changed dramatically Tuesday night.
Guess who you can blame for that?
Evansville and Indiana State are more than schools parked along the western border of Indiana. They’re recruiting rivals as well competitors in the Missouri Valley Conference.
A month ago, Evansville was picked to finish eighth in The Valley, a 10-team league. That was two spots behind the Sycamores, who played well in a season-opening loss to Dayton.
So if The Valley’s eighth-best team could dance into Rupp Arena and take down No. 1 Kentucky Tuesday, could Larry Bird University roll into the KFC Yum! Center and topple No. 4 Louisville Wednesday.
No.
Not close.
Never an option.
The Sycamores led for 65 seconds before Louisville rolled to a 91-62 victory.
Credit Jordan Nwora with his third straight dazzling game as he continued to justify his standing as the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason player of the year. Nwora scored 21, adding to the 21 he had against Youngstown State and the 23 he put on Miami. Nwora, a junior forward, made 9 of 10 free throws and added five rebounds.
Three other Cards, Fresh Kimble, Samuell Williamson and Dwayne Sutton, also scored in double figures. Louisville averaged nearly 1.4 points per possession, which is better than any reasonable coach can expect.
ISU never led by more than three points.
It was 8-5 Indiana State after Tyreke Key stroked a three-pointer from the right wing following a Louisville turnover. Several hundred ISU fans behind the team’s bench roared in celebration.
Beware teams that can shoot from distance.
That team was Louisville. The Cards scored the game’s next 10 points and flushed the upset virus out of the building.
Get this: Coach Chris Mack’s team made its first four shots from distance, with three guys contributing.
Ryan McMahon, the team’s most dependable shooter, was not one of them.
Of course, McMahon made the fifth one.
The Cards burned the visitors with ball movement, crisp passing, sharp cuts, depth and the kind of shooting that quickly can discourage any visiting underdog thinking upset.
Evansville beat Kentucky, 67-64, as a 25-point underdog in Rupp Arena Tuesday night.
Indiana State could not beat Louisville as a 20-point underdog a night later because the Cardinals punished the Sycamores by making seven of nine shots from the distance in the first 20 minutes.
Credit Nwora with a pair. You expect that.
Credit Sutton with a pair. You don’t expect that.
That pair was 4-for-4. Kimble made his only three. Darius Perry took two and made one. Ditto for McMahon.
The Cards scored 21 points from outside the arc and raced to a — fitting, isn’t it? — 21-point (47-26) lead.
Indiana State is a veteran team accustomed to playing in challenging environments. They had a pair of players — Bronson Kessinger from Corydon Central and Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central — with strong local ties. They didn’t make the trip to be embarrassed — and they cut the Louisville lead to 11 (51-40).
It never got any closer — and it doesn’t figure to be close for a few weeks for Louisville. The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center Sunday at 5 p.m. to play North Carolina Central, a team that was ranked No. 329 in the Ken Pomeroy computer rankings Wednesday.
