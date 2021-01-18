BOZICH | Louisville, Duke, UNC, Syracuse out of Top 25 in strange ACC season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How many ways can you say what a strange season it has been for Atlantic Coast Conference in men’s basketball?
Let me take a crack:
1. Teams from six different leagues have at least one squad ranked in the Top 10 of the latest Associated Press poll.
The ACC is not one of those leagues.
You have to slide all the way to Virginia to find the highest ranked ACC team. The Cavaliers are No. 13.
Behind four teams from the Big 12, three from the Big Ten, two teams from the Big East and a partridge in a pear tree.
Virginia, for the record, has raced past five ACC opponents by an average victory margin of more than 15 points in conference play— after the Cavaliers lost to (9-7) San Francisco and were blasted by 23 against Gonzaga.
After Saturday’s games, Ken Pomeroy projected the Cavaliers to win the ACC by two games.
2. Virginia Tech is ranked. Duke and North Carolina are not.
That is Tech coach Mike Young sitting in the front row for ACC coach of the year. Louisville remains the only team to defeat the Hokies in six league games — and that was a one-possession tussle at the KFC Yum! Center.
Young has dealt with major turnover in less than two full seasons since he took over from Buzz Williams. In fact, his leading scorer from last season, Landers Nolley, bolted for Memphis, where he is averaging 13.5 points for the Tigers.
Looking at the numbers from 247Sports, this is where Tech’s five leading scorers were ranked as high school seniors:
Jalen Cone No. 102
Naheim Alleyne No. 412
Hunter Catoor No. 511
Keve Aluma unranked
Tyrece Radford unranked
According to Pomeroy, Tech leads the ACC in getting to the free throw line and also ranks in the top half of the league in offensive and defensive efficiency.
That’s coaching.
3. Clemson is ranked. Louisville and Florida State are not.
Only three ACC teams cracked the latest Top 25. That means neither Louisville (No. 26) nor FSU (No. 29) will be ranked when the teams play at the KFC Yum! Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Looking at the Pomeroy numbers, for ACC-only games, several issues emerge for Louisville:
The Cards’ defense ranks last in free throw rate, which means opponents are getting a much higher than average percentage of points from the line.
The Cards are in the bottom half of the league in two-point field goal shooting percentage (52.8 percent, 8th) and three-point percentage (32.6, 10th).
4. The Player of the Year race is To Be Determined.
Duke’s three-season chokehold on ACC player of the year could end.
If the vote were taken today, odds are the winner would be Virginia center Jay Huff, Louisville guard Carlik Jones or Matthew Hurt of Duke
If there is anybody on Mike Krzyzewski’s roster who can follow Marvin Bagley (2018), Zion Williamson (2019) or Tre Jones (2020), it is Hurt, a sophomore forward.
Hurt leads the league in scoring and ranks third in rebounding. But Jones has averaged 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, the best across-the-board numbers in the league.
Pomeroy’s analytics favor Huff, likely because of his offensive efficiency. That is reflected in his 73 percent shooting percentage on two-point field goal attempts. Huff is also shooting better than 40 percent from distance while blocking 2.2 shots per game.
Huff does not rank among the Top 20 guys in the league in scoring or rebounding, which seems strange for an ACC player of the year candidate.
5. The novel coronavirus remains an essential topic.
On a Zoom conference call with a dozen league coaches Monday, three ACC coaches who are 70 and over were asked about whether they had been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga, 71, said he had withstood his first shot “with no issues, no soreness.” He said his second dose will be administered in early February.
North Carolina’s Roy Williams, 70, said he signed up for his first shot last week and expects to be jabbed next week.
And, Mike Krzyzewski said that he and Duke football coach David Cutcliffe received a phone call last Friday that two doses had become available for them at 4:15 p.m.
Coach K, who will turn 74 next month, shared that he received the Pfizer vaccine. He appeared fine during his 10 minute appearance on the Zoom call — other than not having his team ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in nearly five years.
As I said, this has been an ACC basketball season unlike any other.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.