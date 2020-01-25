LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the University of Louisville basketball team visits Boston College Wednesday night, the Cardinals will be in pursuit of a school record:
Seven straight wins in Atlantic Coast Conference games.
For only the second time during the six seasons U of L has been an ACC member, the Cards won their sixth straight league game, leveling Clemson, 80-62, Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals got points from some interesting places. Guard Darius Perry shot the ball like a guy determined to earn more playing time. He made his first five attempts from distance, scoring 19.
Freshman Samuell Williamson contributed 14, making his first five shots, including one three-pointer. Jordan Nwora scored 10, but attempted only five shots. Steven Enoch scored 11.
The Cards led by 26 (59-33) five minutes into the second half and were able to survive a 1-for-10 stretch as Clemson cut the lead to 13 (72-59).
With the victory Louisville improved to 17-3 overall and 8-1 in the ACC. The Cards will remain in first place, ahead of Florida State (6-1). Favored by nine points, the Seminoles will host Notre Dame at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Chris Mack’s team hung 20 consecutive points on the Tigers midway through the first half, stretching their lead from 11-9 to 31-9 over a frantic 5 1/2 minute stretch.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell tried calling timeouts. He waved in substitutes. Nothing stopped Louisville’s thunderous momentum.
Ball game.
Louisville looked nothing like the team that struggled with Georgia Tech earlier this week — and Clemson looked nothing like the team that recently defeated Not Carolina State, North Carolina and Duke in consecutive games.
Clemson ranked 10th in the ACC in three-point shooting percentage but the Tigers played as if three-pointers were the only shots they were interested in taking, especially after they trailed by 20. Clemson attempted 38 of their 61 shots from distance but made only 11.
Malik Williams wore a protective sleeve on his injured right knee but played.
Louisville will play Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Wednesday at 9 p.m. and then visit North Carolina State in Raleigh at 2 p.m. Saturday.