LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Six wins seemed unlikely when Louisville melted down during its season opening game at Syracuse. Six wins seemed like mission impossible when the Cardinals flat-lined at Boston College Oct. 1.
Heck, six wins seemed a bit unlikely when the Cards mismanaged the final drive of the second quarter and exited halftime at Cardinal Stadium to grumbles and a 10-10 tie with James Madison.
But six wins (read: bowl eligibility) and four victories in a row for the first time since 2016 is the way it unfolded for Scott Satterfield’s program after the Cards (6-3) dispatched the Dukes, 34-10, on a wet and windy Saturday night.
I get it. Six wins is not the standard that satisfied this program when it joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it’s more than people projected when Louisville started 2-3.
James Madison is a first-year FBS program. But a month ago, when James Madison won its first five, beating Appalachian State, this looked like a trap game.
Louisville struggled to get separation in the first half. James Madison scored first on a field goal. Louisville responded with a touchdown pass (the first TD reception in the career of Isaac Martin, a former Trinity High School star).
James Madison scored the next touchdown. Louisville should have finished the second quarter with a TD after Tyler Hudson took a 40-yard pass from Malik Cunningham to the JMU 4.
But the Cards only got three points from that drive after Cunningham was too eager to run, overlooked several receivers and forced the Cardinals into a 28-yard field goal by James Turner.
The second half was no contest. Louisville’s defense stuffed the Dukes. Louisville punished the visitors with big plays — a 71-yard touchdown run by Tiyon Evans and a 44-yard scoring pass from Cunningham to Hudson.
Ball game.
We avoided a brawl nearly seven minutes into the fourth quarter. JMU linebacker Taurus Jones and Cunningham tangled on the the sidelines. Initially the officials ejected Jones for unnecessary roughness after he shoved Cunningham into a wall.
A review showed the officials missed an important detail. Cunningham was controlling Jones with a grip on his face mark. The ejection was reversed.
Didn’t matter. Louisville added another touchdown on an 11-yard throw from Cunningham to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.
The Cards’ next two opponents are ranked — No. 4 Clemson on the road next Saturday and No. 22 North Carolina State here Nov. 19. (FYI: Clemson will not be No. 4 when the Louisville gets to South Carolina. The Tigers were routed, 35-14, Saturday night at Notre Dame for their first loss.)
Then Louisville will complete its regular season at Kentucky Nov. 26. A game that once seemed out of reach for the Cardinals no longer does.
