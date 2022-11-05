LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Six wins seemed unlikely when Louisville melted down during its season opening game at Syracuse. Six wins seemed like mission impossible when the Cardinals flat-lined at Boston College Oct. 1.
Heck, six wins seemed a bit unlikely when the Cards mismanaged the final drive of the second quarter and exited halftime at Cardinal Stadium to grumbles and a 10-10 tie with James Madison.
But six wins (read: bowl eligibility) and four victories in a row for the first time since 2016 is the way the fun unfolded for Scott Satterfield’s program after the Cards (6-3) dispatched the Dukes, 34-10, on a wet and windy Saturday night.
"To be honest I feel like we've found our swagger now on both sides of the ball," U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham said.
"It means everything," said U of L halfback Tiyon Evans, who ran for 126 yards. "For awhile it seemed like we were counted out."
I get it. Six wins is not the standard that satisfied this program when it joined the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it’s more than people projected when Louisville started 2-3.
"We got to the halfway point and everyone talked about how daunting it was," Satterfield said. "We're sitting here 6-3. How many people would have said that after the Boston College game?"
Bloody few.
Not me. I thought this looked like a 5-7 team.
What people said (and somebody wrote) was that Satterfield was likely to lose his job if the Cardinals failed to win at Virginia. Now they have beaten Virginia, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and James Madison for the program's first four-game winning streak since Lamar Jackson was the quarterback.
James Madison is a first-year FBS program. But a month ago, when James Madison won its first five, beating Appalachian State, this looked like a trap game.
Now ... the Cards are positioned to get to seven wins. Maybe more. The next three opponents have all been ranked in the Top 25 this season but they've also shown some flaws.
"I'm looking forward to December (extra practices)," Satterfield said.
"That (bowl eligibility) is not where we want to stop," U of L linebacker Momo Sanogo said. "We want to be in the right bowl."
The Cardinals out-gained the visitors, 467-193. Although the defense failed to generate any turnovers, Louisville limited James Madison to 9 first downs, one in the second half.
One?
"We shut down the running game," Satterfield said.
“Okay look, this is a pretty simple synopsis," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. "With two minutes to go in the half we’re up three points, and the last 32 minutes we were physically dominated. And that’s it - period. They pushed us around, we couldn’t run the ball."
Louisville struggled to get separation in the first half. James Madison scored first on a field goal. Louisville responded with a touchdown pass (the first TD reception in the career of Isaac Martin, a former Trinity High School star).
James Madison scored the next touchdown. Louisville should have finished the second quarter with a TD after Tyler Hudson took a 40-yard pass from Cunningham to the JMU 4.
But the Cards only got three points from that drive after Cunningham was too eager to run, overlooked several receivers and forced the Cardinals into a 28-yard field goal by James Turner.
"A couple times I pulled it (and ran) when I wasn't supposed to," Cunningham said.
The second half was no contest. Louisville’s defense stuffed the Dukes. Louisville punished the visitors with big plays — a 71-yard touchdown run by Evans and a 44-yard scoring pass from Cunningham to Hudson.
Ball game.
Hudson finished with six catches for 142 yards, increasing his season totals to 46 receptions for 703 yards. But it was his first TD at Louisville.
"I've waited for 10 long weeks," Hudson said.
"He's like a blanket out there," Cunningham said. "I know he can make the catch."
We avoided a brawl nearly seven minutes into the fourth quarter. JMU linebacker Taurus Jones and Cunningham tangled on the the sidelines. Initially the officials ejected Jones for unnecessary roughness after he shoved Cunningham into a wall.
A review showed the officials missed an important detail. Cunningham was controlling Jones with a grip on the linebacker's face mark. The ejection was reversed.
"I've never seen anything like that," Satterfield said. "That was a bad scene."
Didn’t matter. Louisville added another touchdown on an 11-yard throw from Cunningham to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.
The Cards’ next two opponents are ranked — No. 4 Clemson on the road next Saturday and No. 22 North Carolina State here Nov. 19. (FYI: Clemson will not be No. 4 when the Louisville gets to South Carolina. The Tigers were routed, 35-14, Saturday night at Notre Dame for their first loss. But the Tigers have won 38 straight home games, and Clemson is the only ACC Atlantic program U of L has failed to defeat.)
Remember: Louisville lost to Clemson, 30-24, at home last season, failing to score in the final minute after pushing inside the Tigers' 10-yard line.
"I've still got a bad taste in my mouth," Cunningham said.
Then Louisville will complete its regular season at Kentucky Nov. 26. A game that once seemed out of reach for the Cardinals no longer does.
"We never lost that belief in ourselves," Sanogo said.
