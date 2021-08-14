BOZICH | Louisville football players insulted, intrigued by 6th place predictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville defensive end Yaya Diaby said he was “insulted” by the media vote that picked the Cardinals sixth in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021.
“Very insulted,” Diaby said, the more he considered the snub during the program’s media day Saturday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium.
Tight end Marshon Ford mostly shrugged. Ford said he heard the same noise about a sixth- or even seventh- place finish two year ago — and the Cardinals finished second in the Atlantic behind Clemson during coach Scott Satterfield’s opening season with the program.
“We really don’t care about what happens or what people think outside of here because they don’t know what’s going on,” Ford said.
“They picked that same thing in 2019. All that stuff is in the past. We’re not worried about that.
“We’ve dedicated ourselves since the end of last season. We’re more of a family. COVID kind of broke us up last year. We couldn’t really hang out.
“Certain things that made us really really close in 2019, we couldn’t do in 2020. We’re doing that now in 2021 so we’re ready for the season.”
Insulted was not the word that cornerback Chandler Jones used when I told him about the forecast. Jones was more intrigued than insulted.
“People picked us sixth?” Jones said. “Whoa. For real?”
For real.
In fact, the Cardinals were also picked sixth by Lindy’s Yearbook as well as tied for fifth with Florida State by Phil Steele.
Jones was unaware and genuinely intrigued. I informed him that Syracuse was the only ACC Atlantic team to generate less respect than the Cardinals.
“Sixth?” Jones said.
Yep. Behind Wake Forest, a team U of L beat by 24 points last season.
“I don’t really play too much into the media game,” he said. “I usually get on there and get off. But, wow, that’s real disrespectful, honestly. I can’t lie.”
I didn’t want Jones or Diaby or Ford to lie. I merely wondered if they were aware the ACC world was not expecting big things from the Cardinals.
“Sixth, really?” Jones said. “What makes (the media) think that our defense is going to be that bad and confused?”
I explained that I didn’t believe that it was a vote of no confidence in the defense, which improved from 12th to 4th in total defense in the ACC last season. It’s a defense that returns seven starters.
Satterfield said the defense outplayed the offense during the team’s 135-play scrimmage Saturday. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said it was the best scrimmage performance by the defense in his 2-plus seasons.
Scott Satterfield said Louisville ran 135-140 plays during scrimmage Saturday. Said defense ahead of offense. Said Malik Cunningham took care of the ball. pic.twitter.com/IOROi6eSAP— rickbozich (@rickbozich) August 14, 2021
Even U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham conceded the defense was terrific.
"Defense looked great today,” Cunningham said. “They were flying around, making plays. Defense has come a long way.
“Coach Brown has done a good job with those guys. CJ (Avery) and Monty (Montgomery) leading the defense, Kei'Trel (Clark) back there. Got a lot of experience, with Yaya and TP (Tabarius Peterson) leading the front. I'm really eager to see what they do this year."
Most of the skepticism surrounds the offense, which committed 24 turnovers last season and lost three prime playmakers in halfback Javian Hawkins, slot receiver Tutu Atwell and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.
“True, true,” Jones said. “That’s definitely something you can look at.
“But the guys in this room, the guys in this stadium that work out every day, we know what we’ve got so we’re not even worried about what (the media) is thinking about.”
That, of course, is as it should be. I asked Jones to explain to any skeptics what they are overlooking about this Louisville team.
“Just the way we work,” he said. “Nobody works harder than us in the country.
“Then our defense? Studs. Only studs on the field. Guys with experience, a lot of experience, playing since they were freshmen.
“Now we’ve got a lot of seniors and you expect us to go 4-6 and think we’re going to let the seniors down? Or finish sixth place in the ACC?”
Sixth in your division, Chandler, not the entire ACC.
“In the division?” Jones asked. “Not even the whole ACC?”
I’m not predicting that. I’m just sharing the news.
“Wow,” he said. “Wow.”
The next question was obvious: How important is it for Louisville to open the season with gusto against No. 25 Ole Miss on Sept. 6 in Atlanta? The Cards opened as 7 1/2-point underdogs but the spread listed Ole Miss by 8 1/2 points on Saturday afternoon.
“That’s all we’ve been thinking about,” Jones said. “That’s what we’ve been showing these guys (in practice). We’ve been worrying more about ourselves than the outside noise.
“Our whole defense is strong. You can go through every position. That’s just ridiculous.
“Thank you for letting me know that, though, because that’s real disrespectful.”
