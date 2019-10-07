LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has not defeated a ranked team since Lamar Jackson ran over, around and through Florida State for billions of yards 25 months ago.
And it's not because the Cardinals did not have an opportunity. They've lost nine straight to ranked opponents, including the season opening loss to Notre Dame.
Scott Satterfield's team ended the program's nine-game losing streak in Atlantic Coast Conference games last Saturday with a 41-39 victory over Boston College.
Now the Cardinals get back-to-back-to-back opportunities to take down a ranked team -- Saturday at No. 19 Wake Forest, followed by a visit from No. 2 Clemson (noon, Oct. 19), followed by a visit by No. 20 Virginia Oct. 26.
Nobody has to tell Satterfield how formidable Wake Forest is. He said he started coaching against Demon Deacons' coach Dave Clawson when Clawson worked at Richmond. They clashed again when Clawson was at Bowling Green and Satterfield worked at Toledo.
As Satterfield was building the best program in the Sun Belt Conference at Appalachian State, he saw the smart, persistent job Clawson was doing creating a winning culture at Wake Forest, a place conditioned to losing.
"He's been there long enough that he's been able to go through a full cycle of recruits," Satterfield said. "They make you go out and win the game. They're not going to give you the game."
Wake has the second best passing attack in the ACC. The Demon Deacons throw for more than 312 yards per game. Quarterback Jamie Newman leads the ACC in passing yards at 304 -- 30 more per game than the second-best passer. He's a 70 percent passer with 14 TD throws and only three picks.
Satterfield said several things make the Wake offense work: experienced players; the ability to run or pass on every snap and a slow, deliberate pace that Newman takes advantage of with mature decision-making.
"Their quarterback is playing as well as anybody in the country," Satterfield said. "That's a team that's as hot as anybody in the country."
How hot?
For Wake, historically hot. Wake sits at 5-0, joining Clemson and Virginia as the only teams unbeaten in ACC play. Over two seasons, the Demon Deacons have won seven straight for the first time since 1944.
Get this: Since 2016, Wake is 12-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less, including three victories this season. Wake is favored by 6 1/2 on Saturday when the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
After Wake won at Boston College, Clawson credited his team's experience. He said 23 of the 44 players on Wake's two-deep depth chart are in their fourth or fifth year in the program.
Satterfield said that he expected quarterbacks Micale Cunningham and Evan Conley to be available Saturday but was uncertain about the status of Jawon Pass.
He said that he believes Cunningham played the best game of his career against Boston College. Cunningham threw for 288 yards against the Eagles and Conley added another 140 after Cunningham left with an injury to his right leg.
"We could have been over 500 yards," he said. "We left a couple plays on the field."
At 3-2, Louisville has already exceeded the win total from last season as well as the expectations of those who predicted his team would not win an ACC game. Wake, for the record, has won back-to-back games against the Cards, 42-32, in Winston-Salem in 2017 and 56-35 last season in Cardinal Stadium.
He was asked if his expectations for this season have changed.
"No, not really," he said. "We expected to beat Notre Dame.
"To me it's a daily expectation of competing every day. You try to do that. You do your best and you do it every day."
Starting this weekend, Louisville will try to do it against three consecutive ranked teams.
