LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- My bracket is locked: Illinois, Gonzaga, Texas and Ohio State in the Final Four.
I had Colgate fussing with Arkansas on the television, Virginia Tech going sneaker-to-sneaker with Florida on the iPad and Illinois flattening Drexel on the laptop.
I’ll worry about finding a fourth device later.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is underway after a one-year gap and a one-day pause on the usual Thursday/Saturday, Friday/Sunday schedule. Without a men’s team to cover (for the first time in my career since 1979), it’s a perfect day for an NCAA Tournament live blog, chatter about the Indiana coaching search and fallout from the strangely vague shuffle to the University of Louisville coaching staff.
Let’s go to the monitor:
*The yet-to-be-officially confirmed reshaping of the assistant coaching staff at U of L remains a vibrant topic in the coaching grapevine.
Not only were Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio still listed on Chris Mack’s staff at GoCards.com on Friday afternoon, Mack is credited with the following quotes about Murray:
“Luke Murray is a superstar,” Mack said. “No detail goes unnoticed with Luke.
“Whether it’s working with our perimeter players, scouting or recruiting, Luke excels. He’s one of the most organized, detailed and high-energy recruiters that I’ve ever been around. He carries the role of recruiting coordinator on the staff and allows us to leave no stone unturned when searching for the next University of Louisville great.”
Although U of L has not officially confirmed it, the word is that neither Murray not Gaudio, a veteran, former head coach who is universally respected, will have his contract renewed on April 30.
It’s a move that baffled three coaches I’ve interviewed. It also suggests there is more to the story than simply a head coach changing direction after a disappointing 13-7 season with a program that failed to make the NCAA Tournament.
U of L’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 5 nationally at 247Sports.com.
Rick Pitino had a churn on his staff, but many of the guys who left did it for head coaching opportunities: Kevin Willard, Mick Cronin, Marvin Menzies, Kevin Keatts, Scott Davenport. Denny Crum’s staff had minimal turnover.
Murray had been mentioned for head coaching openings at Fordham and College of Charleston, a place where his father, actor Bill Murray, owns a restaurant and lives part-time. Not the kind of news that would help an aspiring coach win a press conference.
Still trying to connect all the dots.
*There is also a vacuum of news at Indiana, four days after the bold, decisive move that first-year Athletic Director Scott Dolson made by lining up the philanthropic support to cover Archie Miller’s $10.3 million buyout.
To intentionally use New England-speak, there is a wickedly large divide between national media members who think Indiana people are embarrassing themselves by considering the idea that Brad Stevens would leave the Celtics for IU and Hoosiers who believe that considering the current state of the Celtics, a Don Corleone offer could bring Stevens home to the college program that he loved as a kid.
My take: Stevens either has or will listen to Indiana’s mammoth pitch — and will remain in Boston.
Then, IU will move to the guy who was No. 1 on Dr. Bo’s Hot Board: Chris Beard of Texas Tech. I wouldn’t be surprised if Indiana made Beard an offer he cannot refuse.
*Thank you Virginia Tech. Thank you Florida. One game into Friday, and the NCAA Tournament showed why it consistently delivers.
Gators won, 75-70, in overtime. Mike White won’t have to hear that he’s not Billy Donovan — for at least a day.
*Arkansas tried to bury itself with a shaky start against Colgate. Not sure what to think of the Razorbacks, who rallied from a 14-point hole to win, 85-68.
Terrific defensive team, but they looked like a team that tried to turn it on and turn it off against the champions of the Patriot League. I have Eric Musselman’s team losing in the Sweet 16 to Ohio State. And if Musselman departs Fayetteville for a Big Ten job, it will be Minnesota, not Indiana. The Twin Cities are home.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.