LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB — Finals week limited the turnover on my Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot this week.
Tough to lose when you don’t play. (See Duke; Virginia, Florida State.) But Villanova took one for the cause (losing to Penn, not Kansas was the issue). I did a bit of shuffling.
On to the results.
1. Kansas (9-0) — The Villanova game got so tight I thought Bill Self was ready to ask Adidas for more help.
2. Duke (9-1) — Still the Greatest Team Ever.
3. Michigan (11-0) — Victory over a so-so Western Michigan team was the Wolverines’ most blah performance all season.
4. Virginia (9-0) — The Cavaliers probably aced final exams, too.
5. Tennessee (8-1) — Too much firepower for Memphis.
Should Louisville be ranked in the Top 25 of the AP college basketball poll?
6. Nevada (11-0) — Even Tony Kornheiser has noticed the Wolfpack.
7. Michigan State (9-2) — Dick Vitale included this team in his Super Seven.
8. North Carolina (8-2) — Tar Heels have all week to prepare for Kentucky after popping Gonzaga.
9. Auburn (9-1) — Overtime to beat UAB? Not impressed.
10. Gonzaga (9-2) — The Zags have played three teams ranked ahead of them — and lost twice.
11. Texas Tech (10-0) — Playing Duke Thursday won’t be like playing Abilene Christian Saturday.
12. Virginia Tech (9-1) — Nice win against Washington.
13. Florida State (8-1) — Seminoles won’t be tested until they open ACC play at Virginia.
14. Ohio State (9-1) — Bucknell by two?
15. Buffalo (10-0) — Tuesday night at Syracuse. Make plans.
16. Wisconsin (9-2) — Ken Pomeroy has Ethan Happ at the top of his player of the year race.
17. Nebraska (9-2) — Five Top 100 Pomeroy wins.
18. Kentucky (8-2) — North Carolina and Louisville will be the Wildcats’ next two chances for quality non-SEC wins.
19. Oklahoma (9-1) — Next three are against Creighton, Northwestern and Kansas.
20. Indiana (9-2) — The Hoosiers have been living dangerously.
21. Arizona State (8-1) — Rallied from 19 down late in the first half to win at Georgia.
22. Mississippi State (9-1) — Last two wins have been over Clemson and Cincinnati.
23. Houston (10-0) — Even Elvin Hayes is on board.
24. Louisville (8-3) — Impressive shooting by a team that avoids bad shots.
25. Furman (12-0) — The Paladins are likely to say farewell after visiting LSU Friday night.
Newcomer: Louisville.
Dropped out: Villanova
