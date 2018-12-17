Sports Reporter

Chris Mack huddles with his Louisville basketball players during a timeout against Michigan State. (Eric Crawford/WDRB)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB — Finals week limited the turnover on my Associated Press college basketball Top 25 ballot this week.

Tough to lose when you don’t play. (See Duke; Virginia, Florida State.) But Villanova took one for the cause (losing to Penn, not Kansas was the issue). I did a bit of shuffling.

On to the results.

1. Kansas (9-0) — The Villanova game got so tight I thought Bill Self was ready to ask Adidas for more help.

2. Duke (9-1) — Still the Greatest Team Ever.

3. Michigan (11-0) — Victory over a so-so Western Michigan team was the Wolverines’ most blah performance all season.

4. Virginia (9-0) — The Cavaliers probably aced final exams, too.

5. Tennessee (8-1) — Too much firepower for Memphis.

6. Nevada (11-0) — Even Tony Kornheiser has noticed the Wolfpack.

7. Michigan State (9-2) — Dick Vitale included this team in his Super Seven.

8. North Carolina (8-2) — Tar Heels have all week to prepare for Kentucky after popping Gonzaga.

9. Auburn (9-1) — Overtime to beat UAB? Not impressed.

10. Gonzaga (9-2) — The Zags have played three teams ranked ahead of them — and lost twice.

11. Texas Tech (10-0) — Playing Duke Thursday won’t be like playing Abilene Christian Saturday.

12. Virginia Tech (9-1) — Nice win against Washington.

13. Florida State (8-1) — Seminoles won’t be tested until they open ACC play at Virginia.

14. Ohio State (9-1) — Bucknell by two?

15. Buffalo (10-0) — Tuesday night at Syracuse. Make plans.

16. Wisconsin (9-2) — Ken Pomeroy has Ethan Happ at the top of his player of the year race.

17. Nebraska (9-2) — Five Top 100 Pomeroy wins.

18. Kentucky (8-2) — North Carolina and Louisville will be the Wildcats’ next two chances for quality non-SEC wins.

19. Oklahoma (9-1) — Next three are against Creighton, Northwestern and Kansas.

20. Indiana (9-2) — The Hoosiers have been living dangerously.

21. Arizona State (8-1) — Rallied from 19 down late in the first half to win at Georgia.

22. Mississippi State (9-1) — Last two wins have been over Clemson and Cincinnati.

23. Houston (10-0) — Even Elvin Hayes is on board.

24. Louisville (8-3) — Impressive shooting by a team that avoids bad shots.

25. Furman (12-0) — The Paladins are likely to say farewell after visiting LSU Friday night.

Newcomer: Louisville.

Dropped out: Villanova

