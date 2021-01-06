LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Carlik Jones didn’t have to do anything extraordinary against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night to earn his midseason spot as one of the top 25 candidates for the John Wooden Award.
But Jones did that anyway.
After the University of Louisville was staggered by 11 straight Tech points to open the game, Jones steadied the Cardinals with his defense (three nifty steals), offense (two breakaway layups and two assists) and poise in a 73-71 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.
In the second half, after Tech cut Louisville’s lead to 52-46, Jones answered with a 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Cards’ bench and then a sharp pass to Jae’Lyn Withers for a layup.
Jones was not finished. He got in the lane and scored in the final four minutes as U of L led 69-62 — and added two free throws to push the Cards ahead 71-64.
Jones did lose the ball to Tech's Naheim Alleyne with 26 seconds to play, a turnover that gave Tech two chances to tie the game or go ahead. But Hunter Catoor missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Jones finished with 17 points, three assists, three rebounds and three steals while handling his work at point guard for 38 minutes.
In his first season with the Cardinals after transferring from Radford, Jones was one of five players from the Atlantic Coast Conference to make the midseason cut for the Wooden Award, which will be presented to the top player in college basketball in April. The list was announced at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, just as the U of L vs. Tech game began.
"He sets the tempo for this Louisville team," said Dan Bonner, an analyst for the ACC Network. "Jones just continued to make plays ... when they needed a play, he’s the guy making plays. Whatever they need, he’s able to provide."
Withers had his most productive game since November, contributing 16 points and 12 rebounds. David Johnson also scored 17.
Withers said that he is still trying to play his way back into top condition. He said that he spent two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Right off the tip, I was in attack mode," Withers said.
"I expect more games like that out of him now that he's playing with more confidence," Johnson said.
The victory moved Louisville into sole possession of first place in the ACC. The Cards are 3-0 in the league and 8-1 overall.
Considering Tech was ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and that the Cardinals’ scheduled game against Georgia Tech on Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Yellow Jackets, Louisville should jump from No. 27 back into the top 25 on Monday.
"While they might not have the name of a North Carolina or Duke, (Tech) is playing as well as anybody in our league," U of L coach Chris Mack said. "We've got a long way to go, but it beats being 0-3."
Tech started the game as if the Hokies were determined to play their way into the top 10. Coach Mike Young’s team made its first four shots — three from distance — to build that 11-0 lead.
"There were some absolute blown assignments," Mack said. "You have to be the same team on game night that you are on the practice floor. Otherwise, trust is broken."
Louisville rallied — immediately. The Cards scored the next 9 points. Jones had 4 of them, twice flashing for layups after steals.
Defense turned this game for the Cards. After making its first four, Tech missed 14 of its final 20 shots in the first half as Louisville surged to a 36-31 halftime lead.
The defense remained solid in the second half. Tech missed 11 of its first dozen shots, including all six from distance.
Mack said Louisville was likely to remain idle this weekend. He said he and his staff had looked at trying to add another opponents but chose not to do that because of the virus situation.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.