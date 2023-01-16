BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana score Top 15 classes with football transfers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Finding a college football poll that features Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana in the Top 15 of any category is a challenging task — I don't care if you're talking about the tailgating experience, traffic flow or wins and losses.
I found a category that shows the Cardinals, Wildcats and Hoosiers in the Top 15 in America.
Strike that. Make it the Top 13 in America.
On3, a sports website that invests plenty of its resources in recruiting, has attempted to evaluate the performance of FBS programs in the transfer portal.
When the portal and immediate eligibility became a thing, there were fears that U of L, UK and IU would mostly suffer with top players fleeing for sexier programs.
Not this off-season, not according to On3.com. (Link to ratings chart.)
The metric used in these rankings is how well a program has performed improving its talent level. In other words, how much better are the incoming transfers than the players who have departed.
Again, On3 is not saying U of L, UK and IU got the best classes from the portal. It is saying that all three programs rank among the Top 13 nationally in upgrading their talent.
In fact, with the addition of former Tennessee reserve quarterback Tayven Jackson, Indiana sits at No. 7 in the On3 rankings, which is led by UCLA (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2) and SMU (No. 3).
Kentucky, which has a class led by former North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary, is ranked No. 12.
And Louisville, which features Jack Plummer, the former California and Purdue quarterback, is ranked 13th.
Receiver has been a point of emphasis for Jeff Brohm and his staff. The Cardinals have added four receivers from the portal. They will throw the football.
The most productive import last season was Jamari Thrash, who finished second in the Sun Belt Conference while averaging nearly 94 yards per game, scoring on 7 of his 61 catches.
Kevin Coleman is a 5 foot, 11 inch slot receiver who was a 4-star recruit from St. Louis. He played for Deion Sanders at Jackson State last season.
In addition to a 68-yard kickoff return, Coleman caught 32 passes for 475 yards and three scores.
The other two additions to the Louisville receiving room are Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee) and Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati).
At 247Sports, Louisville's highest ranked player from the portal is Marquis Groves-Killebrew, a 4-star defensive back who spent a single season at Texas A&M.
Leary headlines Kentucky's seven hits in the portal. He's one of two Top 50 players and one of three ranked in Top 100 transfers by 247Sports.
Last July, Leary was voted ACC football preseason player of the year. As a junior, Leary threw for 286 yards per game with a dazzling touchdown to interception ratio of 35 to 5. His next stop appeared to be the NFL.
Leary looked like the same guy in NC State's first four games, leading the Wolfpack to a 4-0 start with nine touchdown passes.
Then NC State lost to Clemson, 30-20, before moving to 5-1 with a victory over Florida State.
That is where Leary's season ended because of a torn pectoral muscle in his right (throwing) shoulder. Without Leary, NC State lost four of its last seven games. They lost at Louisville.
The analysts at 247Sports ranked cornerback JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati) as the No. 49 player in the portal, and UK also landed Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis, the No. 99 transfer.
According to On3, Indiana has lost 19 guys in the portal, while adding 10 but the Hoosiers have managed to upgrade their talent.
Jackson, a half-brother to Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis, went in the portal Friday, visited IU to watch the Hoosiers' basketball team beat Wisconsin Saturday and committed to IU Sunday.
As a prep player, Jackson led Center Grove High School in suburban Indianapolis to consecutive undefeated seasons and Class 6A state titles. A consensus Top 20 quarterback recruit in 2022 class, Jackson completed 3 of 4 passes while appearing in three games for the Vols.
Make a note of this: The analysts at 247Sports do not consider Jackson Indiana's most impactful transfer.
Andre Carter, a defensive end from Western Michigan, earned the No. 17 ranking in the 247 transfer portal. Carter ranked in the top seven in the Mid-American Conference in sacks and tackles for loss.
After a 4-8 finish, Indiana needs a lift from the portal. The analysts at On3 Sports believe the Hoosiers, Cardinals and Wildcats have played the portal with success.
