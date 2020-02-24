LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Hyperbole is not the preferred shtick that has made Jay Bilas the premier college basketball analyst at ESPN.
Bilas says what he means, not what will make a sizzling social media post.
What Bilas said Monday night before Louisville and Florida State played their rematch game at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida, was that the Cardinals and Seminoles were teams capable of playing on the final Monday of the season.
For roughly 25 minutes, Louisville played the part. Then the Cardinals played more like a No. 15 seed. Their collapse in the second half was epic and unrelenting.
First they lost Malik Williams to an ankle injury. They they lost a 12-point second-half lead. Then they lost the game, 82-67, as well as first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The box score said Florida State outscored Louisville, 50-27, in the second half. It only seemed like three times that because the Seminoles actually blitzed U of L 42-16 in the final 15 minutes.
On a night when the Cardinals led the entire first 25 minutes, the collapse was ugly. U of L was ahead, 51-40, five minutes into the second half.
Then Louisville staggered, stumbled and slumped through nine minutes without a field goal. They were outscored 15-0 in one stretch. They finished the game without a point in the final 2:06.
They shot 1 for 12 from distance with seven turnovers and only two assists. Florida State, meanwhile, had eight layups and three dunks, making 15 of 27 shots with only two turnovers.
The Cards threw the ball away. They rushed shots. They struggled with Florida State’s size. They could not guard without fouling. They even failed to advance the basketball across half court in 10 seconds.
The loss knocked Louisville (23-5, 13-4) from first place to third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind Duke and Florida State, which beat the Cardinals twice this season. It stirred the questions about this team's resolve that surfaced after the Cards suffered back-to-back road losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson nine days ago.
Ryan McMahon led Louisville with 14 points, but all three of his field goals were three pointers that came in the first half. David Johnson scored 13 but had the issues that a freshman point guard can have, turning the ball over six times in 29 minutes.
Jordan Nwora was also a guy who disappeared offensively in the second half. Nwora scored 11, but none in the second half, when Nwora missed all six of his shots, including four from distance.
The Cardinals were blitzed, 20-12, on the boards in the second half.
The Cards found adversity quickly in this one. Williams stepped on teammate Dwayne Sutton and injured his left ankle about 2 1/2 minutes into the game.
Williams immediately grabbed his ankle before slowly getting up and walking directly to the locker room with trainer Fred Hina. Although he returned to the bench later in the half, Williams did not play. He wore a protective boot and tried to encourage his teammates in the second half.
Without Williams, U of L coach Chris Mack employed several smaller lineups, and his team surged to a 40-32 halftime lead because of superior guard play.
When the Cardinals lost to FSU 78-65 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 4, Johnson, McMahon and Fresh Kimble combined for a dozen points. That trio had 19 in the first half Monday.
The Cards pushed their lead out to a dozen, 44-32, and Florida State looked more vulnerable when M.J. Walker left the court after injuring his left ankle in an accidental collision with official Bert Smith in front of the FSU bench.
Walker has been FSU’s third-leading scorer, the guy who led the Seminoles with 23 points in their victory last month.
Without him, FSU could have wobbled. Instead, they regrouped and attacked. FSU's Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Devin Vassell had 10 of his 12.
Only one home game — and one road game — remain for the Cardinals. Senior Night will be celebrated when Virginia Tech visits the KFC Yum! Center Sunday. Then the Cardinals will finish their regular season by trying to win at Virginia for the first time since the Cardinals joined the ACC.
Louisville will need somebody to beat Duke and Florida State for the Cardinals to earn a piece of first place in the ACC.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.