LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There won’t be a long highlight video from the University of Louisville men’s basketball season. But several clips from the first seven minutes the Cards played against Pittsburgh Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center will make the cut.
The Cards made five of their first nine shots. All five baskets were layups or a three-pointer. They defended with energy. The crowd, which included fan favorite Peyton Siva, began to sniff the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference victory, with the Cards ahead 14-10.
And then … Pitt roared to a 75-54 victory.
… and then came the nightly 5-to-7 minutes of hell that consistently bury this team as it stacks defeats like coffee cups.
… and then Pitt made one, two, three, four, five consecutive three-point field goals. Louisville made its usual collection of absurd passes, risky drives and forced shots.
… and then Pitt starting bullying the Cards, celebrating every made shot with vigor and conversation.
In only 6 1/2 minutes, Pitt outscored U of L, 19-2.
The End.
The Cards cut the lead to 9 by halftime — and then to 6 early in the second half. But the visitors never felt sustained game pressure while improving to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in conference.
The Cards’ losing streak stretched to eight as they slid to 2-17 overall and 0-8 in league play.
Louisville will not play for another week, visiting Boston College next Wednesday and Notre Dame Jan. 28. The Cards next home game is Feb. 1, when Georgia Tech visits.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.