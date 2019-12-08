LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There was celebration for the local teams during the college football bowl announcement Sunday. There was also confusion.
And some anger.
Less than 15 minutes after multiple sources said that the University of Louisville would play Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, the Cardinals were thrown a curve ball and told that their opponent would actually be Mississippi State.
So while U of L coach Scott Satterfield appeared at a press conference and answered questions about Tennessee, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra received a message that the Cardinals would actually play (6-6) Mississippi State.
Tyra, despite the enthusiastic tweet announcing the bowl matchup, was not pleased. Louisville vs. Tennessee was a sexy game, especially because one other development was an Indiana-Kentucky match in the Gator Bowl.
Hold all tickets.
Excited to announce @UofLFootball has been invited to play Mississippi St in the @MusicCityBowl on December 30th.
That curve ball was reportedly thrown by the Southeastern Conference. It was likely to have a trickle-down effect and scratch the Indiana-Kentucky game that sources said would be played Jan. 2 at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville.
Indiana did accept a bid to that game. Kentucky has not announced its bowl destination.
Western Kentucky also accepted a bid to play Western Michigan at the First Responders Bowl in Dallas Dec. 30.
We're heading to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl!
"You want to make this experience fun and enjoyable so your guys want to get back to it every year," Satterfield said.
The question about the four teams in the national playoff was answered at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. The SEC couldn't hijack that news.
Top-ranked Louisiana State (13-0) will play Oklahoma (12-1) in Atlanta. Second-ranked Ohio State, also 13-0, will play No. 3 Clemson (13-0), the defending national champs and winners of 28 straight games in suburban Phoenix.
Those games will be played Dec. 28. The national championship game will be played in New Orleans Jan. 13.
Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens, a former assistant athletic director at Kentucky, led the deliberations. Mullens is the Oregon athletic director.
The playoff selection committee rewarded Louisiana State for its 13-0 season and 37-10 beatdown of Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game by ranking LSU No. 1.
That means LSU jumped over Ohio State, which was penalized for falling behind Wisconsin, 21-7, in the first half of the Big Ten title game before the Buckeyes rallied to defeat the Badgers, 34-21.
Louisiana State was also ranked first in the Associated Press writers' Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is the only guy in the group who has won a national title.
